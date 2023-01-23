ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

BreakingAC

Atlantic City man fatally struck on expressway

An Atlantic City man walking on the Atlantic City Expressway was fatally struck Tuesday night. Roland Marshall, 66, was crossing the expressway near milepost 3 in Pleasantville when he was struck by an eastbound Mercedes Benz C-Class traveling east in the left lane, Trooper Charles Marchan said. Marshall came from...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

One Injured In Ocean County Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A woman was left in critical condition after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon, Manchester Police said. The crash occurred around 3:32 p.m. in the area of Route 530 near the intersection of Lacey Road. According to authorities, 25-year-old Nicholas Briggs of Whiting was driving a Dodge Magnum westbound on 530 when it crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic. His car crashed into a Toyota Rav4 driven by 61-year-old Jorie Sanzone of Forked River, who was traveling east on Route 530.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County

The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police offer $20,000 reward for North Broad Street murder suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who shot a man inside his car on January 4th. Police released a video of the incident where you can see muzzle flashes inside the car, then two suspects exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene. The shooting took place at around 1 am in a parking lot at 4700 North Broad Street. The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the suspect depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into The post Philadelphia police offer $20,000 reward for North Broad Street murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Jackson road to remain closed until fall as new bridge is built

JACKSON, NJ – If you travel between Jackson Township and Howell and use Bethel Church Road, you’re going to have to find an alternate route until September. On Monday, the road that connects Howell Township and Jackson Township will be closed for up to 8 months while the bridge over the North Branch of the Metedeconk River is replaced. The Jackson Police Department said the project is expected to be completed by the beginning of September. Police ask motorists to use designated detours during the closure. The post Jackson road to remain closed until fall as new bridge is built appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Showboat Owner Bart Blatstein Announces Multimillion-Dollar Renovations

The Investment to Transform the Hotel’s Rooms, Suites, Lobby and Common Areas Coincides with the Grand Opening of ISLAND Waterpark this Summer. ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (January 24, 2023) – Bart Blatstein, the owner of Showboat Resort, is excited to announce that the final phase of remodeling the iconic hotel’s 800 rooms, suites, lobby and other common areas is underway. The $50 million dollar renovation project will be completed just in time for the grand opening of the $100 million dollar ISLAND Waterpark, an indoor waterpark opening this summer that is currently under construction next to the Showboat.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A drunk driver avoiding a traffic stop by a Wall Township Police Officer turned around and struck the investigating officer’s vehicle in a head-on collision Monday night. According to police, Patrolman Kennedy initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that was driving recklessly at around 10 pm. Officer Kennedy observed the vehicle drive across the median on Route 34, striking a yield sign. When the driver, later identified as 76-year-old William Rugge of Wall, struck the patrolman’s vehicle, Kennedy was able to place him under arrest. No injuries were reported. Rugge was charged with driving The post 76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
