NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
Atlantic City man fatally struck on expressway
An Atlantic City man walking on the Atlantic City Expressway was fatally struck Tuesday night. Roland Marshall, 66, was crossing the expressway near milepost 3 in Pleasantville when he was struck by an eastbound Mercedes Benz C-Class traveling east in the left lane, Trooper Charles Marchan said. Marshall came from...
Man Killed Trying To Cross Atlantic City Expressway: NJSP
A man trying to cross the Atlantic City Expressway was struck and killed, authorities said. Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City was fatally struck about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at milepost 3 on the eastbound side of the expressway in Pleasantville, New Jersey State Police said. He was...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers. The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking...
Deadly Atlantic City Expressway crash under investigation in Pleasantville
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday evening.
One Injured In Ocean County Head-On Crash
MANCHESTER – A woman was left in critical condition after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon, Manchester Police said. The crash occurred around 3:32 p.m. in the area of Route 530 near the intersection of Lacey Road. According to authorities, 25-year-old Nicholas Briggs of Whiting was driving a Dodge Magnum westbound on 530 when it crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic. His car crashed into a Toyota Rav4 driven by 61-year-old Jorie Sanzone of Forked River, who was traveling east on Route 530.
N.J. town faces second lawsuit opposing warehouse-friendly redevelopment area
Resistance to warehouse development in Harrison Township led to a second civil lawsuit filed Saturday in Gloucester County seeking to invalidate a redevelopment plan critics say facilitates massive warehouses, according to court filings. The complaint was brought by Holding Smith, Inc. and Holding Sons & Daughters, Inc., the entities which...
Wonderful (Seafood) Crabs Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Our wonderful team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members and friends never disappoints. We have assembled our own comparative analysis of the best (seafood) crabs in the Atlantic City area, with a focus on featuring a diverse selection of all different types. Additionally, we included crabs from...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County
The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
Philadelphia police offer $20,000 reward for North Broad Street murder suspect
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who shot a man inside his car on January 4th. Police released a video of the incident where you can see muzzle flashes inside the car, then two suspects exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene. The shooting took place at around 1 am in a parking lot at 4700 North Broad Street. The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the suspect depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into The post Philadelphia police offer $20,000 reward for North Broad Street murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
UPDATE: Police-Involved Shooting Death Of South Jersey Man Under Mandatory State Review
The death of a South Jersey man in a confrontation with police is under a mandatory review by an arm of the state Attorney General's Office, authorities said. Daniel Nevius Sr., 55, of Sicklerville, was shot and killed in a wooded area of the Gloucester County town of Deptford on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Jackson road to remain closed until fall as new bridge is built
JACKSON, NJ – If you travel between Jackson Township and Howell and use Bethel Church Road, you’re going to have to find an alternate route until September. On Monday, the road that connects Howell Township and Jackson Township will be closed for up to 8 months while the bridge over the North Branch of the Metedeconk River is replaced. The Jackson Police Department said the project is expected to be completed by the beginning of September. Police ask motorists to use designated detours during the closure. The post Jackson road to remain closed until fall as new bridge is built appeared first on Shore News Network.
shorelocalnews.com
Showboat Owner Bart Blatstein Announces Multimillion-Dollar Renovations
The Investment to Transform the Hotel’s Rooms, Suites, Lobby and Common Areas Coincides with the Grand Opening of ISLAND Waterpark this Summer. ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (January 24, 2023) – Bart Blatstein, the owner of Showboat Resort, is excited to announce that the final phase of remodeling the iconic hotel’s 800 rooms, suites, lobby and other common areas is underway. The $50 million dollar renovation project will be completed just in time for the grand opening of the $100 million dollar ISLAND Waterpark, an indoor waterpark opening this summer that is currently under construction next to the Showboat.
New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly
A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
12 bullets strike man's BMW in Southwest Philly, victim drives to get help: Police
Police say 12 shots pierced the victim's BMW. The injured victim managed to drive about a mile to get help.
76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A drunk driver avoiding a traffic stop by a Wall Township Police Officer turned around and struck the investigating officer’s vehicle in a head-on collision Monday night. According to police, Patrolman Kennedy initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that was driving recklessly at around 10 pm. Officer Kennedy observed the vehicle drive across the median on Route 34, striking a yield sign. When the driver, later identified as 76-year-old William Rugge of Wall, struck the patrolman’s vehicle, Kennedy was able to place him under arrest. No injuries were reported. Rugge was charged with driving The post 76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. state office building remains closed after SUV slammed into 1st floor
An entire state office building in downtown Bridgeton remains closed after an alleged drunken driver plowed through the front of the structure over the weekend. The site is expected to reopen next week.
Man charged after boarding N.J. school bus, yelling at students
Police have charged a man with harassment and criminal trespass after he allegedly climbed aboard a Gloucester County school bus last year and yelled at students for throwing something that hit his car. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 24 in Deptford and involved a bus carrying Deptford...
Don’t Freak Out If You See A Fox In Your Yard In Galloway, NJ
Foxes are pretty normal here in the Garden State. Heck, they're all over South Jersey's shore towns. The locals love them! They're usually seen in places like Brigantine and Ocean City. At least, those are usually the South Jersey beach towns where you hear about the most fox sightings. Consider...
New Jersey Monitor Wants To Open Investigation Into Caldwell Document
There was an interesting development at the Tuesday, January 24, 2023 meeting of the Atlantic City, New Jersey Board of Education. Even in the bizarre world of New Jersey and Atlantic City politics, this one is a head scratcher. New Jersey State fiscal monitor Carole Morris overruled an Atlantic City...
