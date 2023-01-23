JACKSON, NJ – If you travel between Jackson Township and Howell and use Bethel Church Road, you’re going to have to find an alternate route until September. On Monday, the road that connects Howell Township and Jackson Township will be closed for up to 8 months while the bridge over the North Branch of the Metedeconk River is replaced. The Jackson Police Department said the project is expected to be completed by the beginning of September. Police ask motorists to use designated detours during the closure. The post Jackson road to remain closed until fall as new bridge is built appeared first on Shore News Network.

