Austin, TX

Abbott’s tweet trolls Dallas Cowboys kicker

By Ryan Henry
 2 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher got kicked when he was down from the most unlikely of people: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

During America’s Team game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Abbott turned to Twitter to say he could kick as good as Maher, who had been struggling through “the yips,” missing field goal after field goal in the playoffs.

On Sunday, the kicker didn’t seem to have the confidence of the team’s coach, who kept Maher on the sideline after he missed an extra point, even as the team faced a fourth and five in field goal range while trailing by 3 points. Ultimately, Maher did see action in the game and did make two successful field goal attempts.

San Francisco won 19-12.

The governor’s tweet kicked up a frenzy of replies, earning extra points with some.

“This is the funniest tweet ever,” said Twitter user Ryan Stewman.

“And the winner for the ‘Most Brutal Tweet of the Year’ so far goes to…” posted Errol Webber.

Others trolled the governor in the replies.

“You’re just upset that everything he kicks goes LEFT,” Tim Fancher posted.

