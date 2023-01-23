ROCK SPRINGS — Kaisley Kennedy was the biggest winner at the January 21 Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana rodeo at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena. Kennedy, from Rock Springs, finished first in all three age 6 and under competition categories, clocking in at 36.247 seconds in barrel racing, 46.110 seconds in pole bending, and posting a 34.406 seconds clocking in the third event challenge.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO