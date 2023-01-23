Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Thomas Angelo Andersen (December 8, 1969 – January 20, 2023)
Thomas Angelo Andersen, 53, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of California. Mr. Andersen was born on December 8, 1969 in Bellflower, California; the son of George Lionel Andersen and...
Angel Louise Quigley (December 31, 1995 – January 24, 2023)
Angel Louise Quigley, 27, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Green River, Wyoming. She was born December 31, 1995 in Salt Lake City, Utah; the daughter of Randy Quigley and Lora Tenorio. She attended schools in Wyoming. Angel enjoyed, spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews; listening...
Gymkhana Riders Listen to Horses’ Sense
ROCK SPRINGS — Kaisley Kennedy was the biggest winner at the January 21 Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana rodeo at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena. Kennedy, from Rock Springs, finished first in all three age 6 and under competition categories, clocking in at 36.247 seconds in barrel racing, 46.110 seconds in pole bending, and posting a 34.406 seconds clocking in the third event challenge.
Paula Jean McKenzie (October 1, 1953 – January 22, 2023)
Paula McKenzie passed away on the evening of January 22, 2023 after a long battle with lung disease. Her departure came suddenly after a brief illness left her body unable to fight back. She left this world surrounded by love. Paula Jean McKenzie (nee Dalpiaz) was born October 1, 1953...
Diana Marie Coleman (July 11, 1959 – January 22, 2023)
Diana Marie Coleman, 63, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on July 11, 1959 at the West Valley Community Hospital in Encino, California, the daughter of Homer Ross and Margaret Alton Wolfer. Diana graduated from Kennedy High School with the...
Crash near Rock Springs Claims Life of Illinois Man
GREEN RIVER — One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 at milepost 96.2 near Rock Springs Tuesday night, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary report. The fatal crash occurred Tuesday, January 24 at around 7:44 p.m. between a...
Local Photographers Exhibit at Sweetwater County Library
GREEN RIVER — The Photography Open Annual Exhibit is on display through the end of January at Sweetwater County Library in Green River. While the exhibit is small, it has some beautiful and powerful images, said Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soulé. Local photographers on display at...
Double-Wide Trailer Suffers Significant Smoke Damage in Early Morning Fire
GREEN RIVER — At approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance and the Green River Police Department were called out for a report of a single-story structure fire. Upon arrival, GRFD co-chief Bill Robinson along with Captain JP Apostolope and Captain Clint...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 23
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Careless Driving 1st Off. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10574, BOND REQ GIVEN,...
