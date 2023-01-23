(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Marshfield Mayor Lois TeStrake is touting a new city program that allows woodworkers to purchase ash trees recently removed from Braem Park. She says they'll be auctioning off the wood to anyone interested. She says it's part of a long-term plan to improve the park. She says those who buy the trees are free to do whatever they'd like with the wood, but she would love to see someone create something with it, and donate it back to the park.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO