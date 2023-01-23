Read full article on original website
Marshfield Mayor Discusses New Tree Program
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Marshfield Mayor Lois TeStrake is touting a new city program that allows woodworkers to purchase ash trees recently removed from Braem Park. She says they'll be auctioning off the wood to anyone interested. She says it's part of a long-term plan to improve the park. She says those who buy the trees are free to do whatever they'd like with the wood, but she would love to see someone create something with it, and donate it back to the park.
Logging truck overturns on Hwy. 29 prompting lane closure for cleanup
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Marathon County Highway Department will be shutting down lane 1 (the passing lane) of State Highway 29, westbound, from County Highway S to Lumber Falls Road, in the Town of Rib Falls. The scheduled lane shut down is anticipated to last three hours.
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Consisting of a 40x60 ice rink, a nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and no shortage of snowmobile rides, Merrill’s Derrick Simon is the architect of a winter playland. This is Simon’s fifth year creating the playland. He said the area takes plenty of hard work to put together.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday into Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A First Alert Weather Day begins Friday due to morning snowfall, followed by breezy and much colder conditions Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will drop by over 25° between Friday and Saturday, with wind chills as cold as -20° by Saturday morning. Most areas will...
Edge Dairy Cooperative Re-Elects Dairy Farmer From Chili to the Board
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, the nation’s third largest dairy cooperative, re-elected three dairy farmers to the board of directors during the co-op’s annual business meeting at the Dairy Strong conference last week. One of the three farmers is Josh Meissner is a dairy farmer from Chili, Wis. He...
Obituary for Harold E. Hansen Sr.
Harold E. Hansen Sr., 86, Spencer passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care. A service will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, January 26 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation for Harold will be held from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield. Please feel free to wear red as that was Harold’s favorite color. Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Hansen, Casey Hansen, Floyd Ress, Henry Ress Jr., Gordie Hansen, and James Bauman Jr. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be James Bauman Sr.
Model railroad show sees big uptick in attendance
The 25th annual Arctic Run Model Railroad Show was a big success, organizers say. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Wisconsin Model Railroaders brought the show back to the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Stevens Point. The event attracted several model railroad clubs from...
Pet therapy volunteers needed to bring comfort to hospice patients
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Do you have a friendly dog or cat that would make a great therapy pet? Volunteers are needed in Marathon County and the Wittenberg area to visit with hospice patients to provide emotional support and reduce stress. Compassus is a home health and hospice agency in...
City Council to Decide on Pursuing Public Safety Referendum
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – After making significant cuts to the City of Marshfield Public Safety Budget for 2023, the Common Council is expected to make an official resolution to move forward with a Public Safety Referendum. If approved, the referendum would appear on the April 4 ballot and voters would decide whether to pass or deny it. Approval would mean an increase in taxes, with the amount yet to be finalized.
Wausau area obituaries January 23, 2023
Brenda McGrath entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 15, 2023 at the age of 82. Born January 17, 1940 in Golborne, England, Brenda was the daughter of Sydney and Betty Farrell. As a child growing up during World War II, Brenda faced many challenges but always persevered. Her wartime upbringing also formed her extraordinary personality in to one of resilience, focus, and ambition. A self made woman before it was en vogue, Brenda was determined to create a life beyond her humble beginnings.
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Aspirus Riverview to Host Cancer Support Group Meetings
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Aspirus Riverview Hospital will host a Cancer Caregiver’s Support Group Sharing Meeting on Monday, February 13, and a Cancer Support Group Meeting on Tuesday, February 14. Both meetings will be from 5:15 to 6:15 pm in the Aspirus Riverview Hospital Lower Level Conference...
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
Two Marshfield Manufacturers Selected as Finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards
Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards. As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ nearly a half million people. Manufacturers produce $68 billion in economic output for the state each year. The...
Missing woman found dead
TOMAH, WI (WSAU) – A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead. Felicia J. Wanna, who is also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen in late December. The Ho-Chunk Nation Police confirmed that she was found dead last week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department...
Jimmy John’s Opening Delayed
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield is getting a Jimmy John’s franchise, but its arrival won’t be as “freaky fast” as many had hoped. A company representative confirmed that the restaurant opening, which was originally slated for this month, has been delayed. When it does open,...
Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department said they’ve received complaints regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received at Meraki Salon in Schofield. “We are also aware of social media threads that allege the possibility of numerous victims. We are...
Heavy snow moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
