WJLA

Three men commit carjacking in Crystal City, leave vehicle in Prince George's Co.: Police

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investing a carjacking that took place in Crystal City Wednesday night, police said. Shortly after 8 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Crystal Drive for the reported carjacking. Upon arrival, officers determined that a man was parked inside his car when another car with three men in masks pulled up alongside him, officials said.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Search continues 20-year-old woman missing since December

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police need help searching for a woman who has been missing since December. According to Montgomery County Police, said 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez of Silver Spring was last seen on Dec. 30, 2022, around 6 p.m. at her apartment near the 12300 block of Braxfield Court.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit

WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Man arrested after carjackings, Beltway chase

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect after two carjackings and a chase on the Beltway Monday morning. Police said that the man carjacked a Honda in DC before driving to Fairfax, where he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe before taking off. They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Officers chased […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) -Multiple crashes on I-95 in Spotsylvania involving nearly 20 vehicles are causing significant delays Wednesday evening. On Jan. 25, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash northbound on I-95 at the 116-mile marker. Officials investigated and found three separate crashes involved. VDOT says 18 vehicles were...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC reopens after crash

WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash caused Friday morning caused hours-long traffic issues for those traveling on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said a crash had blocked some eastbound lanes in the area. No injuries were reported. Drivers were still able to...
WASHINGTON, DC

