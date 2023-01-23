Read full article on original website
WJLA
1 dead, 4 others injured including infant and toddler in Md. shooting and crash
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — One man is dead and four others are injured, including an infant and a toddler, following a shooting that led to a crash in the Baltimore area Saturday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Baltimore police responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street...
WJLA
MPD looking for this man in connection to fatal shooting near Minnesota Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast on Jan. 19. 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md. was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Minnesota...
WJLA
Two women arrested for stealing car in Capitol Heights; illegal gun found in purse: PGPD
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A pair of women are charged with stealing a Kia in Capitol Heights Thursday, and are also facing weapons charges after a loaded gun with no serial number was found in a purse, Prince George's Police (PGPD) said. Police said they conducted a traffic...
WJLA
Three men commit carjacking in Crystal City, leave vehicle in Prince George's Co.: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investing a carjacking that took place in Crystal City Wednesday night, police said. Shortly after 8 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Crystal Drive for the reported carjacking. Upon arrival, officers determined that a man was parked inside his car when another car with three men in masks pulled up alongside him, officials said.
WJLA
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
WJLA
Search continues 20-year-old woman missing since December
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police need help searching for a woman who has been missing since December. According to Montgomery County Police, said 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez of Silver Spring was last seen on Dec. 30, 2022, around 6 p.m. at her apartment near the 12300 block of Braxfield Court.
WJLA
3 wanted for stealing multiple packages from UPS truck in Rockville, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is looking for three men who are accused of stealing packages from a United Parcel Service delivery truck earlier this month. On Jan. 10, police said just before 11 a.m., two suspects forced their way into the back of a...
WJLA
5+ years later, Maryland man found guilty of fatally stabbing 3 children while babysitting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It was 5 1/2 years ago when Prince George’s detectives put handcuffs on Antonio Williams and walked him out of an interview room to take him to jail. That's when the then-25-year old admitted to police that he stabbed to death his...
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
Armed carjacking suspects arrested after leading police on a chase through DC
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. Detectives claim the pursuit started on E Street and ended on C Street, Northwest. The chase began when U.S. Capitol Police officers said they spotted a...
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
Car involved in deadly Lee Chapel Road crash was going 100 mph, investigators say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The car involved in a crash on Lee Chapel Road that killed two teens and injured another teen was going 100 mph, the Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday night. The teen who survived the crash is still in the hospital. The driver and rear...
WJLA
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit
WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
Driver in stolen car arrested after high-speed pursuit in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is in jail after police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County on Monday. The man is accused of carjacking two people in D.C. and Fairfax before leading police on a high-speed pursuit. According to police, before the pursuit began, Teon De'Markus, 28,...
Man arrested after carjackings, Beltway chase
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect after two carjackings and a chase on the Beltway Monday morning. Police said that the man carjacked a Honda in DC before driving to Fairfax, where he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe before taking off. They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Officers chased […]
NBC12
Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) -Multiple crashes on I-95 in Spotsylvania involving nearly 20 vehicles are causing significant delays Wednesday evening. On Jan. 25, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash northbound on I-95 at the 116-mile marker. Officials investigated and found three separate crashes involved. VDOT says 18 vehicles were...
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
WJLA
Lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC reopens after crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash caused Friday morning caused hours-long traffic issues for those traveling on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said a crash had blocked some eastbound lanes in the area. No injuries were reported. Drivers were still able to...
WJLA
DC man sentenced to 13 years in prison after killing father in front of his 2 children
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man was sentenced to a 13-year prison term on Thursday for killing a man in broad daylight in March of 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced. 28-year-old Jarell Harris was arrested in May of 2022 after he became...
