California State

Legacy lands Gordon as Johnson's crew chief

NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon will oversee the No. 84 team and Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule this season. Gordon joins Legacy Motor Club after last serving as a crew chief in 2021 at Team Penske for Ryan Blaney. He won a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Joey Logano.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities

Dale Earnhardt Jr. called on NASCAR this week to consider making a dramatic change on the car that could potentially improve short track-racing in 2023 and would challenge the drivers and their abilities in the process. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Legend and American Icon Richard Petty to Serve as Grand Marshal for Trans Am’s Sebring Season Opener

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is thrilled to announce that NASCAR legend Richard Petty will serve as grand marshal for the season-opening Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers TA2 race at Sebring International Raceway. Petty’s grandson, Thad Moffitt, will be making his first-career Trans Am start in that event, kicking off his full-time season in the feature race on Saturday, February 25.
Ferris® Partners with Ty Dillon and Richard Childress Racing for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in 2023

Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, will sponsor Ty Dillon for select NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. Dillon, who returns to Richard Childress Racing for the first time since 2018, will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS on a limited basis this season, beginning with Darlington Raceway on May 13. The announcement was made today in Concord, N.C. at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Dale Jarrett Once Co-Owned a Fantasy Sports Site With Two NFL Legends

NASCAR didn't have just one legend named "Dale." Dale Jarrett, despite not having nearly as many accomplishments or accolades as the legendary Dale Earnhardt, was a dominant competitor in his own right. Jarrett is a three-time Daytona 500 winner, a Cup Series champion, was named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998, and will be memorialized forever in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
NASCAR Revs Engine For 75th Anniversary

Jeff Gordon, NASCAR Hall of Famer, four-time Cup champion, and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, joined Cheddar News to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, the evolution of racing and what lies ahead.
Napa Auto Parts Returns as Thunder Series Sponsor, Hvac Distributors Joins as Race Sponsor for Pa 410 Sprint Speed Week Series at Grandview Tuesday, June 27

For thirty-one of the past thirty-three years, NAPA Auto Parts was the lead sponsor of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series, and their flags will proudly wave again when this highly unique and successful series returns to the Grandview Speedway in 2023. The continuation of this partnership comes down to taking care of your sponsors and ensuring they are getting the maximum exposure and customer contacts. We were thrilled to hear from NAPA Representative John Hanlon that NAPA was returning for still another season of Thunder on the Hill events at Grandview Speedway.
Chase Elliott will run Truck race at Daytona

“I think there’s an incredible amount of potential for our team to make a lot of noise this year, and we have the people to make it happen,” McAnally said. Elliott owns three career wins in the Truck Series. MHR also announced Wednesday its crew chief lineup for...
Caleb Williams receives huge NASCAR honor

Heisman Trophy and USC quarterback Caleb Williams received a huge honor from NASCAR on Sunday. The quarterback was asked to serve as the honorary starter for NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on February 5th. Williams will drop the green flag to start the race NASCAR said. Williams had a spectacular year for the Trojans Read more... The post Caleb Williams receives huge NASCAR honor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, results: A look at the full 36-race season for NASCAR's 75th anniversary

The 75th anniversary of NASCAR in 2023, an opportunity for stock car racing to celebrate its heritage and the way it has grown from its formation in 1948, comes at a time in which the sport is aggressively pushing into the future in ways that its founders and shapers could hardly have conceived. Given that, it's only fitting that the 2023 schedule reflects what is timeless about NASCAR while simultaneously bringing it up to -- and perhaps even a little beyond -- the times.
Revved Up! Autoweek Readers React to Week's Biggest Racing News

After a long offseason, the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona this weekend, and NASCAR's Busch Light Clash next weekend in LA, we're getting REVVED UP!! again. So get ready for the regular return of our weekly mailbag going forward. Here are some of the best stories we've had in Autoweek...

