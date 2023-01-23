ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

PayPal confirms data breach, sends warning emails to users

PayPal has issued a warning to some of its customers that their accounts have been breached, and some sensitive data compromised. In its report (opens in new tab), the company confirmed that on December 20, 2022, an unauthorized third-party accessing a number of PayPal accounts. Further investigation uncovered that whoever was behind the attack, accessed the accounts between December 6 and December 8, 2022.
The US Sun

WhatsApp warns billions of users over dangerous mistake that could cost you

WHATSAPP has issued out a warning to its 2billion users over spam messages. Spam, unwanted messages and 'phishing' have been on the rise in recent years. Phishing is when bad actors send a message that trick users into clicking a bad link that will download malware, direct them to a dodgy website, or reveal personal information.
brytfmonline.com

Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
Gizmodo

Android Users Can Finally Use Alternate Search and Payment Methods... but Only in India

Android users in India will soon have more control over their devices, thanks to a court ruling. Beginning next month, Indian Android wielders can choose a different billing system when paying for apps and in-app smartphone purchases rather than default to going through the Play Store. Google will also allow Indian users to select a different search engine as their default right as they set up a new device, which might have implications for upcoming EU regulations.
itechpost.com

Facebook Messenger Encrypted Messages Now Support New Features — What Are They?

Facebook Messenger just got a whole lot safer. Meta recently added new features allowing users to better enjoy its encrypted messages feature, along with further testing default end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for more people in Messenger. Meta first added encrypted messages via its Secret Conversations feature in 2016 but only started...
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)

If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...
enewschannels.com

How to Recover Deleted Whatsapp Messages Without Backup on Apple iPhone with Tenorshare UltData WhatsApp Recovery

(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: When iPhone user accidentally delete their WhatsApp messages, a query echoes “How can I retrieve deleted messages on WhatsApp iPhone?” appears. It must be frustrating if there is no idea how to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on iPhone. Nevertheless, Tenorshare, an esteemed smartphone solutions provider, recently launched a reliable program，Tenorshare UltData WhatsApp Recovery to fix this issue. This WhatsApp Recovery software can effectively restore deleted Whatsapp messages without backup. Learn below what and how it can help in WhatsApp retrieval.

