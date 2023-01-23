The nation’s oldest day camp in New York, Camp Evergreen, celebrates 90 years

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camp Evergreen of the YMCA of Central New York is celebrating 90 years in 2023 and has achieved accreditation by the American Camp Association (ACA) for 2023.

As the first nation’s oldest continuously operated day camp, opening in 1933 on Evergreen Lake in Manlius, Camp Evergreen has been dedicated to enriching the lives of young people for 90 years.

To celebrate this year, campers can register for this Summer’s day camp at Camp Evergreen and other day camps operated by the YMCA of Central New York on January 25. Celebrations for alumni are also currently being planned for this Summer.

Camp Evergreen prides itself on helping young people develop confidence, self-esteem, character values, and achievement in a safe, challenging, and fun environment.

The camp promises to provide unforgettable summers for children through activities such as archery, canoeing & boating, sports & games, horseback riding, arts & crafts, swimming, nature studies, academic support, and more.

Throughout the years, not only have kids learned valuable skills but so have generations of teens, learning job skills through their work as counselors and staff throughout the years as well.

The 2023 ACA accreditation that was awarded to Camp Evergreen underscores the commitment to the well-being of campers and staff. The accreditation verifies that the camp complied with up to 290 standards for health, safety, and program quality, which are recognized by courts of law and government regulators.

“The ACA and Praesidium accreditations for our camp and Y are strong evidence of our commitment to health and safety for caregivers and families,” said Bertram L. Lawson II, President & CEO of the YMCA of Central New York. “These accreditations go beyond regulations in most states and help ensure we will continue to provide the best in camp experiences for all children for the next 90 years.”

Campers can register here on the Camp Evergreen page on the YMCA website come January 25.

