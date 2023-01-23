ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KOOL 101.7

Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour

Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20. He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens. You...
Rolling Stone

Stevie Nicks Plots 2023 Headlining Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Stevie Nicks will return to the stage for a run of 14 solo shows this spring. The trek will kick off March 15 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with the first leg wrapping April 5 at the Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Nicks will return May 12 — at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina — for another run of gigs that will wrap June 27 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.  Tickets for...
ALABAMA STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kansas Announces 50th Anniversary Tour

Kansas has announced a 50th-anniversary tour called Another Fork in the Road. “Our entire career has been a winding journey,” guitarist and original Kansas member Richard Williams noted in a press release. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, the valleys of the '90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years - there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
KANSAS STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Madonna to play San Francisco as part of 40-date world tour

Come October, Madonna fans in San Francisco will have a holiday and celebrate. The 64-year-old pop music icon announced Tuesday on social media that she will be embarking on "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," a 35-city trek across North America and Europe. According to the singer's website, "The Celebration Tour" will take audiences "through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NME

Coldplay announce US ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates

Coldplay have announced a series of US and Canada ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates. The band are set to continue their world tour with a series of rescheduled dates in South America in Sao Paulo from March 10 before they return to the UK and Europe for further stadium dates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38

TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.
Vibe

Ella Mai Announces ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ Tour And Deluxe Album

Ella Mai is about to hit the road yet again. The British songbird will embark on her second headlining tour following the deluxe release of her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve. The extended edition is slated to debut on Feb. 2, ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, in which she’s nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance with Babyface. “The deluxe tracks are some of my favorite songs currently so I’m happy to be able to share them with the world,” said Mai, 28, in a statement. “I get to bring new life to a body of work that is a...
NBC News

Panic! At The Disco breaks up as the lead singer shares personal news

Panic! At The Disco is calling it quits after nearly 20 years, the pop-punk group’s lead singer, Brendon Urie, announced Tuesday. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”
Axios

The best spots to listen to jazz in Miami

Miami made its reputation on party music: Latin rhythms, hip-hop and EDM. But these days, some of the city's coolest venues are playing different, more understated tunes. Here's a rundown of some of the most happening spots to catch live jazz:. The Corner: This hangout in Park West downtown has...
MIAMI, FL

