Read full article on original website
Related
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour
Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20. He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens. You...
Stevie Nicks Plots 2023 Headlining Tour
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Stevie Nicks will return to the stage for a run of 14 solo shows this spring. The trek will kick off March 15 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with the first leg wrapping April 5 at the Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Nicks will return May 12 — at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina — for another run of gigs that will wrap June 27 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets for...
Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates
Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
Kansas Announces 50th Anniversary Tour
Kansas has announced a 50th-anniversary tour called Another Fork in the Road. “Our entire career has been a winding journey,” guitarist and original Kansas member Richard Williams noted in a press release. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, the valleys of the '90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years - there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
Nickelback announce 38-city Get Rollin' tour across North America
Canadian radio-rock monsters Nickelback are hitting the road this summer for a suitably king-sized tour of the US and Canada
Madonna to play San Francisco as part of 40-date world tour
Come October, Madonna fans in San Francisco will have a holiday and celebrate. The 64-year-old pop music icon announced Tuesday on social media that she will be embarking on "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," a 35-city trek across North America and Europe. According to the singer's website, "The Celebration Tour" will take audiences "through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." ...
NME
Coldplay announce US ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates
Coldplay have announced a series of US and Canada ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates. The band are set to continue their world tour with a series of rescheduled dates in South America in Sao Paulo from March 10 before they return to the UK and Europe for further stadium dates.
Popculture
Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38
TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.
Big Thief Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Lucinda Williams
Big Thief are going on a Big Tour. The indie-folk band have expanded their previously announced 2023 tour through the summer, including a handful of co-headlining dates with Lucinda Williams. Big Thief have already announced a slew of North American and European tour dates that begin January 31st in Burlington,...
Ella Mai Announces ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ Tour And Deluxe Album
Ella Mai is about to hit the road yet again. The British songbird will embark on her second headlining tour following the deluxe release of her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve. The extended edition is slated to debut on Feb. 2, ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, in which she’s nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance with Babyface. “The deluxe tracks are some of my favorite songs currently so I’m happy to be able to share them with the world,” said Mai, 28, in a statement. “I get to bring new life to a body of work that is a...
Metallica, Dead and Company, Calvin Harris, Rob Thomas top this week’s virtual concerts
Metallica is about to rock this year with its new album “72 Seasons” (out April 14), and upcoming world tour. In the meantime, the group has relaunched its “Wherever We May Road” livestream series, a 10-concert run featuring concerts from 1991-93, all via nugs.net. On the...
Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour with Deafheaven
Coheed and Cambria have announced a massive two-leg 2023 North American tour with special guests Deafheaven. The outing, dubbed the “Neverender: No World for a Waking Mind” tour, will find Coheed performing their 2007 album Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow in its entirety.
Panic! At The Disco breaks up as the lead singer shares personal news
Panic! At The Disco is calling it quits after nearly 20 years, the pop-punk group’s lead singer, Brendon Urie, announced Tuesday. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”
Axios
The best spots to listen to jazz in Miami
Miami made its reputation on party music: Latin rhythms, hip-hop and EDM. But these days, some of the city's coolest venues are playing different, more understated tunes. Here's a rundown of some of the most happening spots to catch live jazz:. The Corner: This hangout in Park West downtown has...
Incubus Name Fill-In Bassist as Ben Kenney Recovers From Medical Procedure
Those catching Incubus on their upcoming shows will notice a change in the band's lineup, one that they're revealing in a new posting. Ben Kenney, the band's regular bassist, will take some time off to recover from a recent medical procedure, but the group has found a talented fill-in to take on his duties for their forthcoming shows.
Comments / 0