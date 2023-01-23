Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Will a 4-day school week hurt or help students?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters, nurses and police officers do it. They work four days and then have three days off. At least 41 school districts in Texas are on four-day school weeks. Many smaller school districts are adopting this schedule. The San Elizario school district is the...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso partners with UTEP to prepare students, support small businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has partnered with UTEP to offer small businesses resources to refine their business or marketing plan. Small businesses have a greater chance of not just surviving but thriving if they have the proper...
KFOX 14
El Paso cheerleading team's competition uniforms found after public's help requested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A very special package to a cheerleading team in El Paso was found. The Nolan Richardson Middle School cheerleading team got word that their uniforms were found. The custom-made uniforms for the squad, that are worth more than $3,000, were found, according to El...
KFOX 14
Texas Department of Public Safety explains proactive measures taken at the southern border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
KFOX 14
Principal at Canutillo ISD placed on administrative leave
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The principal at Canutillo High School was placed on administrative leave, according to school district officials. They could not disclose why. Canutillo High School's website list Teresa Clapsaddle as the principal. Sign up to receive the top most interesting stories from in and around our...
KFOX 14
Parents want memorial for daughter at Las Cruces Veterans park; advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told KFOX14 they wanted their...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Short-Term Rental is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight...
KFOX 14
Deadline approaches to pay for El Paso property taxes; how to pay
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The deadline to pay 2022 property taxes is Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Taxpayers are encouraged to pay before the deadline to avoid delinquent penalties and interest. Payment options include:. Online at elpasotexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes or by phone at 915-212-0106. With credit card (with a 1.98% convenience...
KFOX 14
Some closings, delays for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 due to inclement weather
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are having issues seeing an updated version of this story click here:. The possibility of inclement weather has prompted the following schools to delay its start time:. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff in the El Paso ISD will start classes...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water employee rescued from empty water tank in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire and its special rescue team recued a person who fell into a water tank in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The report around 10:09 a.m. indicated that a man, believed to be in his 50s, fell into a water tank in the 4100 Delta Drive near Boone Street.
KFOX 14
Car falls into sinkhole in south-central El Paso; no injuries reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A sinkhole was reported in south-central El Paso on Tuesday. Firefighters with the El Paso Fire Department are responding to the area. The sinkhole was reported at the 700 block of Feliz Pl. where a car fell into the sinkhole. A woman was pulled...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Attorney not seeking re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she is not seeking re-election for El Paso County Attorney. Bernal's term ends December 2024. Bernal did not explain why. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to finish my term and...
KFOX 14
El Paso Street remains blocked off during delayed demolition project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The demolition project at a downtown El Paso building is delayed due to hazardous material. The area and roadways near 324 El Paso Street have been closed since it burned on December 12, 2022. Crews blocked off the area during demolition, which was expected...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces fire confirms fire that broke out at a former charter school was arson
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department told KFOX14 that a fire that broke out in a vacant building on Saturday is considered arson. The vacant building used to be a charter school, La Academia Dolores Huerta. On Monday the city posted a notice condemning the...
KFOX 14
El Paso District Attorney says Walmart shooting state trial could take years
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A status hearing for the Walmart mass shooting case was held on Wednesday at the El Paso County courthouse. The status hearing was called by Judge Sam Medrano of the 409th District Court but was held in chambers, behind closed doors. It started promptly...
KFOX 14
Group of people taken into Border Patrol custody near cemetery in Santa Teresa
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — State and federal authorities took several people into custody early Wednesday morning in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol were along McNutt Road in Santa Teresa near Memorial Pines Cemetery around 5:30 a.m. Our news crews spotted about...
KFOX 14
Woman accused of impersonating federal employee, falsely process immigration applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday in El Paso on criminal charges related to her alleged wire fraud and impersonation of a federal employee. According to court documents, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez portrayed herself to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and defrauded more than 20 victims by providing them with the false pretext that she would process their immigration applications for a substantial fee.
KFOX 14
El Paso Zoo mourns death of African lioness
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens confirmed the death of its 15-year-old African lioness Zari. Zoo staff made the decision to euthanize Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. The name...
KFOX 14
University Interscholastic League responds to fight between parents at HS basketball game
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents involved in a fight that happened at a high school varsity game could not only face criminal charges but may also face repercussions from the University Interscholastic League. The fight happened at a varsity high school game between Pebble Hills High School and...
KFOX 14
Anthony, New Mexico gets state funding to revitalize former Dos Lagos golf course
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Anthony, New Mexico got nearly $500,000 to fund the planning and design of two fishing lakes and an amphitheater within the former Dos Lagos golf course. The grant was part of a $45 million award given by New Mexico's American Rescue Plan...
