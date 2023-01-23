ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Will a 4-day school week hurt or help students?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters, nurses and police officers do it. They work four days and then have three days off. At least 41 school districts in Texas are on four-day school weeks. Many smaller school districts are adopting this schedule. The San Elizario school district is the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Texas Department of Public Safety explains proactive measures taken at the southern border

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Principal at Canutillo ISD placed on administrative leave

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The principal at Canutillo High School was placed on administrative leave, according to school district officials. They could not disclose why. Canutillo High School's website list Teresa Clapsaddle as the principal. Sign up to receive the top most interesting stories from in and around our...
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Short-Term Rental is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Deadline approaches to pay for El Paso property taxes; how to pay

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The deadline to pay 2022 property taxes is Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Taxpayers are encouraged to pay before the deadline to avoid delinquent penalties and interest. Payment options include:. Online at elpasotexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes or by phone at 915-212-0106. With credit card (with a 1.98% convenience...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Attorney not seeking re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she is not seeking re-election for El Paso County Attorney. Bernal's term ends December 2024. Bernal did not explain why. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to finish my term and...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Street remains blocked off during delayed demolition project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The demolition project at a downtown El Paso building is delayed due to hazardous material. The area and roadways near 324 El Paso Street have been closed since it burned on December 12, 2022. Crews blocked off the area during demolition, which was expected...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Woman accused of impersonating federal employee, falsely process immigration applications

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday in El Paso on criminal charges related to her alleged wire fraud and impersonation of a federal employee. According to court documents, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez portrayed herself to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and defrauded more than 20 victims by providing them with the false pretext that she would process their immigration applications for a substantial fee.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Zoo mourns death of African lioness

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens confirmed the death of its 15-year-old African lioness Zari. Zoo staff made the decision to euthanize Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. The name...
EL PASO, TX

