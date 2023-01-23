Read full article on original website
Dear Penny: Are We Jerks if We Don’t Pay $600 for My In-Laws’ Housecleaning?
My husband’s parents have always expected their adult children to pay their way for restaurants and vacations, and whenever they need or want something that they don’t want to purchase. My father-in-law says his kids can afford it because they all have better jobs than he had, but he never paid for college for any of his four children.
Words That Should Be Banned in Texas
It appears that 2023 it's not gonna be much different than 2022 because we are still living in an era of "fake news," "misinformation," and "gaslighting" yes I said gaslighting. In late November Merriam-Webster dictionary released the new word of the year and it was "gaslighting." According to Merriam-Webster dictionary...
Huge Metal Stars On Barns and Houses In Texas, What Does It All Mean?
Driving down the Texas highway you'll see plenty of them. If you've been in the Lone Star State for any amount of time at all, I'm sure you've seen the huge metal stars on barns or as decoration on houses. Is there something to these stars? Did everybody just have...
10 Things In Texas Cheaper Right Now Than a Dozen Eggs
Not so egg-cellent news, y'all. If you've noticed a spike in egg prices at the grocery store lately, you're not alone. According to CNN, eggs are currently almost 60% more expensive than they were last year. And while you may have initially blamed the economy or inflation for the increase, it turns out there's another culprit: a massive avian flu outbreak. Millions of chickens have been affected, leading to a shortage and higher prices. In Texas, the average price for a carton of eggs ranges from $3 for a 6-pack to a whopping $8 for organic options. So, next time you're cracking open an egg, remember the little feathered friends who made it all possible.
Here’s Why Tamales are a Big Thing in Texas This Time of Year
I was asked a question a couple of days ago, "why are tamales a seasonal thing and not big year-round? I knew the answer to that question, and better to be safe than sorry, I sought out family and friends for the facts. I decided to ask my Tia Fella...
$1.35 Billion Dollar Jackpot is the Fourth Largest in its History
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot for Tuesday, January 10th eluded the popular "Birthday Numbers" to become the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions in America. Birthday Numbers are those numbers that are less than 31, and lotteries usually sell a huge amount of lottery tickets within that "Birthday Numbers" range since a lot of us tend to play our birthdays, anniversaries, and any other date that may be special.
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed
Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
