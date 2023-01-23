ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Words That Should Be Banned in Texas

It appears that 2023 it's not gonna be much different than 2022 because we are still living in an era of "fake news," "misinformation," and "gaslighting" yes I said gaslighting. In late November Merriam-Webster dictionary released the new word of the year and it was "gaslighting." According to Merriam-Webster dictionary...
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

10 Things In Texas Cheaper Right Now Than a Dozen Eggs

Not so egg-cellent news, y'all. If you've noticed a spike in egg prices at the grocery store lately, you're not alone. According to CNN, eggs are currently almost 60% more expensive than they were last year. And while you may have initially blamed the economy or inflation for the increase, it turns out there's another culprit: a massive avian flu outbreak. Millions of chickens have been affected, leading to a shortage and higher prices. In Texas, the average price for a carton of eggs ranges from $3 for a 6-pack to a whopping $8 for organic options. So, next time you're cracking open an egg, remember the little feathered friends who made it all possible.
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

$1.35 Billion Dollar Jackpot is the Fourth Largest in its History

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot for Tuesday, January 10th eluded the popular "Birthday Numbers" to become the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions in America. Birthday Numbers are those numbers that are less than 31, and lotteries usually sell a huge amount of lottery tickets within that "Birthday Numbers" range since a lot of us tend to play our birthdays, anniversaries, and any other date that may be special.
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

