Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Obituary for Harold E. Hansen Sr.

Harold E. Hansen Sr., 86, Spencer passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care. A service will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, January 26 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation for Harold will be held from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield. Please feel free to wear red as that was Harold’s favorite color. Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Hansen, Casey Hansen, Floyd Ress, Henry Ress Jr., Gordie Hansen, and James Bauman Jr. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be James Bauman Sr.
SPENCER, WI
Jimmy John’s Opening Delayed

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield is getting a Jimmy John’s franchise, but its arrival won’t be as “freaky fast” as many had hoped. A company representative confirmed that the restaurant opening, which was originally slated for this month, has been delayed. When it does open,...
MARSHFIELD, WI
OnFocus Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 22: Neillsville, Assumption, Phillips, Athens and Cadott #1-5

OnFocus Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 22: Neillsville, Assumption, Phillips, Athens and Cadott #1-5
NEILLSVILLE, WI
Citizens Police Academy Now Taking Applications

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Police Department is now taking applications for its Citizens Police Academy program. They will hold classes on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM, beginning March 29, 2023, for eight (8) consecutive weeks ending on May 17, 2023. The goals of the...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Marshfield Girls Take Down Wisconsin Rapids

Marshfield defeated Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Girls Basketball, 58-40. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 2, Foemmel 4, Kilty 3, Kolbeck 12, Charron 5, Minsaas 4, Grancorvitz 6, Schueller 6, Bousum 13, Wucherpfennig 3. Rapids scoring: Radtke 10, Jennings 9, Ross 2, Cour 3, Holberg 8, Redcloud 5, Schaeffer 3.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Wausau West Girls Earn Road Win at Lakeland

Wausau West defeated Lakeland in nonconference girls basketball, 78-71. Lexie White led Wausau West with 24 points. Kelly Kray had 12 rebounds and White pulled down 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Julianna Ouimette had 25 points, 9 assists and 5 steals to lead Lakeland. Lakeland scoring: J. Ouimette 25, Quade...
WAUSAU, WI
City Council to Decide on Pursuing Public Safety Referendum

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – After making significant cuts to the City of Marshfield Public Safety Budget for 2023, the Common Council is expected to make an official resolution to move forward with a Public Safety Referendum. If approved, the referendum would appear on the April 4 ballot and voters would decide whether to pass or deny it. Approval would mean an increase in taxes, with the amount yet to be finalized.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Medford on Top: Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Standings, January 22

Medford on Top: Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
MEDFORD, WI
Cyclones split series with Oregon

(Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones took on the Oregon Tradesmen over the weekend as the Cyclones took on the first-place team in the Central Division. Wausau won 6-2 Friday night and lost 3-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out Marathon Park Ice Arena crowd. Friday night, Wausau got...
WAUSAU, WI
Colby Stomps Greenwood in Cloverbelt Action

Colby defeated Greenwood in Cloverbelt Boys Basketball, 68-44. Colby scoring: Meyer 13, Rue 4, Robida 2, Polivka 1, Healy 9, Wiese 13, Streveler 23, Zamora 3. Greenwood scoring: Glynn 7, Thomas 3, Durrstein 11, Travis 16, Plechacek6.
COLBY, WI
Braem Park Ash Tree Removal Update

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The forestry section in Braem Park, roughly 20 acres in size, revealed that 50 percent of the standing timber is comprised of ash trees. These trees are susceptible to Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) and become extremely dangerous once infected. This is a significant concern due to the use this park attracts.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Weyauwega-Fremont Pulls Away to Claim Win over Almond-Bancroft

Weyauwega-Fremont pulled away from Almond-Bancroft, earning a 58-37 win. T.J. Lamb led A-B with 19 points. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 2, Lamb 19, Phillip 11, Stiles 1, Miner 4.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
Amacher Nets 18 Points, Reaches 1000 Point Career Mark in Owen-Withee’s Drubbing of Gilman

Needing 18 points to reach the 1000 point career mark, Owen-Withee's Logan Amacher did just that, scoring 18 points in the Blackhawks' 80-25 win over Gilman Tuesday evening. Additional stats not available or provided.
WITHEE, WI

