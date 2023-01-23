MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – After making significant cuts to the City of Marshfield Public Safety Budget for 2023, the Common Council is expected to make an official resolution to move forward with a Public Safety Referendum. If approved, the referendum would appear on the April 4 ballot and voters would decide whether to pass or deny it. Approval would mean an increase in taxes, with the amount yet to be finalized.

