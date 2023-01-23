Read full article on original website
Obituary for Harold E. Hansen Sr.
Harold E. Hansen Sr., 86, Spencer passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care. A service will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, January 26 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation for Harold will be held from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield. Please feel free to wear red as that was Harold’s favorite color. Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Hansen, Casey Hansen, Floyd Ress, Henry Ress Jr., Gordie Hansen, and James Bauman Jr. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be James Bauman Sr.
WFCA All-Region Quarterbacks: Foemmel(Marshfield Glodowski(Amherst) Krach(Newman) Obremski(Mosinee) Rosemeyer(Thorp) Weber(Auburndale)
Jackson Flottmeyer Aquinas SR 6′ 5″ 225 1 Small. Trevor Foemmel Marshfield SR 6′ 2″ 195 1-Large. Ben Fritsch Port Washington JR 6′ 2″ 165 3-Small. Mathew Glodowski Amherst SR 5′ 10″ 200 2-Small. Danny Griffith St. Mary Catholic SR 5’9″ 140...
Jimmy John’s Opening Delayed
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield is getting a Jimmy John’s franchise, but its arrival won’t be as “freaky fast” as many had hoped. A company representative confirmed that the restaurant opening, which was originally slated for this month, has been delayed. When it does open,...
OnFocus Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 22: Neillsville, Assumption, Phillips, Athens and Cadott #1-5
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it's simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Citizens Police Academy Now Taking Applications
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Police Department is now taking applications for its Citizens Police Academy program. They will hold classes on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM, beginning March 29, 2023, for eight (8) consecutive weeks ending on May 17, 2023. The goals of the...
Marshfield Girls Take Down Wisconsin Rapids
Marshfield defeated Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Girls Basketball, 58-40. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 2, Foemmel 4, Kilty 3, Kolbeck 12, Charron 5, Minsaas 4, Grancorvitz 6, Schueller 6, Bousum 13, Wucherpfennig 3. Rapids scoring: Radtke 10, Jennings 9, Ross 2, Cour 3, Holberg 8, Redcloud 5, Schaeffer 3. ******************************************************. Know some...
Wausau West Girls Earn Road Win at Lakeland
Wausau West defeated Lakeland in nonconference girls basketball, 78-71. Lexie White led Wausau West with 24 points. Kelly Kray had 12 rebounds and White pulled down 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Julianna Ouimette had 25 points, 9 assists and 5 steals to lead Lakeland. Lakeland scoring: J. Ouimette 25, Quade...
City Council to Decide on Pursuing Public Safety Referendum
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – After making significant cuts to the City of Marshfield Public Safety Budget for 2023, the Common Council is expected to make an official resolution to move forward with a Public Safety Referendum. If approved, the referendum would appear on the April 4 ballot and voters would decide whether to pass or deny it. Approval would mean an increase in taxes, with the amount yet to be finalized.
OnFocus Boys Basketball Computer Rankings, January 22: Newman, Marathon, Auburndale, Owen-Withee and Pacelli #1-5
6 Medford 11-3 7 Northland Pines 12-4
Medford on Top: Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it's simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Cyclones split series with Oregon
(Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones took on the Oregon Tradesmen over the weekend as the Cyclones took on the first-place team in the Central Division. Wausau won 6-2 Friday night and lost 3-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out Marathon Park Ice Arena crowd. Friday night, Wausau got...
Stevens Point in the Lead: Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it's simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Colby Stomps Greenwood in Cloverbelt Action
Colby defeated Greenwood in Cloverbelt Boys Basketball, 68-44. Colby scoring: Meyer 13, Rue 4, Robida 2, Polivka 1, Healy 9, Wiese 13, Streveler 23, Zamora 3. Greenwood scoring: Glynn 7, Thomas 3, Durrstein 11, Travis 16, Plechacek6.
Phillips and Athens at the Top: Marawood Conference North Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it's simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Braem Park Ash Tree Removal Update
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The forestry section in Braem Park, roughly 20 acres in size, revealed that 50 percent of the standing timber is comprised of ash trees. These trees are susceptible to Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) and become extremely dangerous once infected. This is a significant concern due to the use this park attracts.
Weyauwega-Fremont Pulls Away to Claim Win over Almond-Bancroft
Weyauwega-Fremont pulled away from Almond-Bancroft, earning a 58-37 win. T.J. Lamb led A-B with 19 points. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 2, Lamb 19, Phillip 11, Stiles 1, Miner 4.
Bonduel at the Top: Central Wisconsin Conference East Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
Central Wisconsin – East – 2022-23 Regular Season.
Neillsville at the Top: Cloverbelt Conference East Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it's simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Amacher Nets 18 Points, Reaches 1000 Point Career Mark in Owen-Withee’s Drubbing of Gilman
Needing 18 points to reach the 1000 point career mark, Owen-Withee's Logan Amacher did just that, scoring 18 points in the Blackhawks' 80-25 win over Gilman Tuesday evening. Additional stats not available or provided.
