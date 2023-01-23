Read full article on original website
Remote Area Medical clinic gives HSC physician assistant studies student the confidence he needs for his first clinical rotation.
This past December, The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth partnered with Remote Area Medical — for the second time — to bring free health care to the underserved and uninsured population in Texas. The impact of this clinic reverberated throughout North Texas and...
Honoring our 2022 Valubility of the Year nominees
“One of the main reasons I came to HSC was because of the way this campus lives out its values,” said Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams, HSC’s president. “Those who were honored at the Valubility of the Year event are authentically showing up each day to live out our mission, vision and purpose, and I could not be more grateful for that.”
TCOM Hosting 11th Annual LMSA Southwest Regional Conference
The Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine is hosting the 11th Annual Latino Medical Student Association Southwest Regional Conference from February 3 to 5. The conference will feature the first female and Hispanic U.S. Surgeon General as the keynote speaker, Dr. Antonia Novello on February 4. “I think it’s important for...
