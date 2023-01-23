Read full article on original website
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
5 signs (we believe) Selling Tampa Season 2 is coming!2UrbanGirlsTampa, FL
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
Bay News 9
More younger people turning to rehab to get clean
TAMPA, Fla. — Officials with Turning Point of Tampa, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment facility, say there has been an increase in clients coming in younger to get clean. What You Need To Know. Officials with Turning Point of Tampa, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment facility, say...
wfla.com
Tampa Bay toddler diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumor after parents notice unusual symptoms
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole toddler is staying resilient following a recent brain cancer diagnosis. Two weeks after Callie Stillwell’s second birthday, scans found a golf ball-sized tumor in her brain. Her parents, Chelsey and Philip began noticing unusual symptoms before Christmas. They said Callie had...
click orlando
Busch Gardens invites guests to Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends
TAMPA, Fla. – Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends is making its way back to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The event begins Jan. 27 and runs every weekend through Feb. 12. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front | Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company | Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate? | Become a News 6 Insider]
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete ranked No.1 Florida city for work-life balance
January 25, 2023 - The City of St. Petersburg is ranked among the top best cities for the best work-life balance and mental health, according to a new study from Coworking Cafe. St. Pete earned the highest-ranking of the six Floridian entries on the top 100 list, claiming the 18th spot. Coworking Cafe evaluated 100 cities with at least 200,000 residents for the study and scored the cities based on residents' income, its affordability, remote working prevalence, commute times, green space and more.
Fatburger to Open in Riverview
It’s the first of four locations planned for Tampa in the next few years
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian Research
Steve Backes has been a birder, well, forever, it seems. But he became hyper-focused on hummingbirds many years ago. Now, he and his wife, Debbie, are devoting themselves to creating a haven for these tiny, winged jewels. Their efforts have even attracted a researcher who has continually visited Backes home to check on the hummingbirds for over two decades.
Eating our way through Tampa Bay
We sampled fare from Ponte Tampa, the Juice Shack, and Elevenses.
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Promise for Tax-Free Baby Items Like Diapers
It's no secret that baby items are expensive, and Governor DeSantis has recently promised to make them tax-free. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this costly issue.
wild941.com
Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
Alligator abandoned in New Jersey finds new home at Tampa sanctuary
A young alligator found inside a plastic storage bin, abandoned in a New Jersey parking lot, has found a new home in Tampa.
USF-St. Pete student’s tip saves manatee in distress
Wildlife officials rescued a manatee in distress near St. Pete, thanks to an observant USF student.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi to open 6 new stores on Thursday
Aldi will open six new stores on Thursday, as the discount grocery continues its swift expansion around the country. “Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Matt Thon, Haines City, Florida, regional VP for Aldi, in a statement.
thatssotampa.com
Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works
Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
Tampa Bay's Cross-Bay Ferry announces new BOGO and kids-ride-free promotions starting this month
Promotions are valid Wednesdays and Thursdays.
tourcounsel.com
Tampa Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Wesley Chapel, Florida
One of the most recommended places to go shopping in Tampa is undoubtedly the Tampa Premium Outlets. This shopping center has many offers almost all year round, and the variety of stores is incredible, so you will spend a good weekend looking for what you need. In case you are craving something delicious, restaurants provide you with good alternatives.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL
Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
srqmagazine.com
Sasha's Cuban Cafe Brings Authentic Cuban Flavors to Sarasota-Manatee
Cuban-American Sasha Lindenmuth, the owner of Sasha’s Cuban Cafe mobile food truck, grew up in Miami, a national hotspot for Cuban food. As a child and adolescent, she taught herself to cook, a process which involved experimenting with various recipes and observing how her Cuban grandparents prepared beloved dishes. Among the first meals she made was a piece of steak. “I put so much salt and pepper on the steak that my grandma choked on a bite of it and called my mom to tell her how I’d overseasoned it,” she says, “but I wanted to eat the steak because I made it myself.”
Bay News 9
Hillsborough schools targeting help for students at risk of homelessness
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County schools says more than 3,300 of its students, are by definition, considered homeless. These are students that couch surf, stay at multiple homes or live in cars, according to school district officials. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County schools says more than 3,300...
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
