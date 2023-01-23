Read full article on original website
CMBC Says Supply Dangerously Low, Urgent Need For Donations
Holidays and winter months are usually tough when it comes to blood donations. Adverse weather along with travel plans can cause donations to slow. Unfortunately, Amarillo has found itself in a tough situation. Coffee Memorial Blood Center put out a press release stating the blood supply is at critically low...
I’m Tired Of Young Hoodlums, Where’s A Good Bar In Amarillo For Old People?
In Austin, I had a great little sports bar that was within walking distance of my house. It was a great place for me to go after a day at work, or just in general if I wanted to grab a couple of cold ones. It was a quiet, laid-back...
AFD: Cell Phone Is Culprit In North Amarillo Fire
Fire destroys an Amarillo home and damages another. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a home on the 800 block of South Florida, at 11:49 PM on Tuesday, January 24th after receiving multiple calls. When arriving on the scene, firefighters found a home with heavy smoke and fire from the front corner of the house.
North Amarillo fire caused by candle ‘smoldering clothes’
Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Tuesday morning fire in north Amarillo reportedly caused by a candle being left unattended in a bedroom.
What the Duck! Cuss Words Are Normalized in Amarillo Now?
The year is 2023, the price of eggs is over $7 for a dozen, and gas prices are on a rollercoaster, however, the evolution of the English language isn't as proper as it was in yesteryears. Back in the day, certain profane words were not spoken and if they were...
Is Amarillo Ever Prepared For Weather? It Doesn’t Feel Like It.
It's official. We've finally had the first TRUE snow of the season here in Amarillo. Yes, we've had some snow here and there, but nothing like what hit us overnight. Now I understand it's not like we had a blizzard or anything hit. However, it WAS enough to shut down...
KFDA
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
Gallery: Pictures Of Amarillo’s First Snow Day of 2023
If you've been wondering where snow is, well here it is. We've had some occasions where we thought we were in for a snow and were left dissapointed (or happy depending on how you feel about snow). We've been aniticapting this for a week now and now that it's hit,...
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
What is with the Weird and Cryptic Billboards I See in Amarillo?
I notice the billboards I see around Amarillo. Some people think they are outdated and an ineffective way to advertise. I disagree. Again, I pay attention to them. Maybe it's because that was part of my job at a company I used to work for. I mean I dealt with...
When Food Trucks Play Nice and Collaborate Amarillo Wins
Amarillo really has progressed a whole heck of a lot. I remember when food trucks became a thing. There was not a whole heck of a lot of them. Now we could potentially find one on every street corner. It really is great for our city. Our Amarillo food truck...
Amarillo Parents Can Have a Night Out Without Feeling Guilty
It's a constant struggle being a parent. There is so much to do for your kids and with your kids that you sometimes forget about yourself. You need a break. You and your partner need to take a night away. Date nights are important to your relationship. So why do...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Booker ISD - Classes start at 9 a.m. Bovina ISD - Classes start at 10 a.m.; Buses will operate on a 2 hour delay, run in town routes only.
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
KFDA
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
When Donuts Are More of an Experience, New Amarillo Place to Open
Who is ready for a new place to get donuts here in Amarillo? I remember when the idea of anything different would not be heard of. I remember when Donut Stop ran Krispy Kreme out of Amarillo. We can be that way here in Amarillo. Not anymore. We like to...
kgncnewsnow.com
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
Amarillo, An Easy Way to Keep From Getting Sick This Cold Season
We are definitely in cold and flu season. You try to do anything you can to avoid getting sick. I mean it's never fun and if you can help avoid it why not?. My daughter has been giving my grandbaby elderberry syrup this season. When she asked her doctor if she is doing the right thing she was assured it was a good move.
Here Are Some Of Amarillo’s Best Places To Find An Open Mic
I found myself with a little free time on a Sunday afternoon recently. I had heard about a Sunday jam session that takes place every week, and decided to go give it a shot. I'm glad I did. It was well worth my time. If you're looking for local music,...
KFDA
‘It’s a multibillion dollar industry’: Scams targeting young adults in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nationally, senior citizens are the main target of scams but in the Texas Panhandle, that’s not necessarily the case. Young adults, ages 18 to 24, are highly targeted but less money is taken from them. Senior citizens are targeted less but more money is taken, experts said.
