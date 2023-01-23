ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral repair man caught on camera burglarizing home he worked on

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral man has been arrested for breaking into a home on Sunday evening.

Convicted felon Joshua Kaleb Huston, 42, was seen breaking into a residence using the homeowner’s Ring camera, according to the Lee County Sherriff’s Office.

Huston had worked on the home prior to the burglary.

He was seen coming out of the bushes in front of the home when police arrived.

In his possession, Huston had a screwdriver and prescription medication he had taken from inside the home.

Huston was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Eadie Sharp
2d ago

It's always scary having strangers in your home doing work. It's important to use licensed individuals, if you don't have a longtime relationship, with workers. Hopefully, they've done their due diligence in getting bonded and checking the backgrounds of workers inside peoples homes. I've learned to at least ask. I had my entire home rebuilt after Charlie and we had removed the copper from it prior to reconstruction. We'd stored it inside our house, while not living there, locked inside. One day, it disappeared! We asked about it as we had intended on recycling it ourselves, they admitted they'd removed it or a worker had. They couldn't deny it as they were the only other key holders. They did adjust billing to reflect what we thought was reasonable.

