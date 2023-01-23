ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon

By Bill Shannon
 2 days ago

(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought.

According to a report from Patch.com , lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill reads that you would still need to have a physical copy of your license, but an app would give you the option to carry just the digital version.

The passage of this bill would require PennDOT to create a new app that would allow residents to download and renew their driver’s licenses for a “reasonable” fee.

Currently, PennDOT is already working to update photo IDs in the state with a new look that has more security features.

Get ready for a new Pennsylvania driver’s license, ID card

The proposed legislature follows along with a bill that was passed in Louisiana in 2016 and has since had versions passed in 10 states including Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Fewer people are relying on traditional wallets and purses and are using their phones to store credit/debit cards for payments, and even their proof of insurance for their vehicles.

Officials believe the digital version would be superior to a physical version as it can’t be lost, broken, damaged, or even stolen.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here .

While Apple ID allows users to use a digital version of their driver’s license, there’s no word on if Pennsylvania would also use Apple ID, their own app, some other digital form, or a hybrid of it all.

These proposed changes to go digital are completely separate from the federal “Real I.D.” requirements that are scheduled to go into effect in 2025 after a two-year extension was put in place.

charles beitinger
2d ago

Well what about ID theft, now your information on your digital ID is more readily available to hackers and thieves. Oh I know it will be a secured item, but if hackers can bust into the Pentagon and banks etc, the question of security comes into play. Some people will like the idea and they are welcome to use it. I’m not saying it’s bad, I just don’t trust too much the security end of technology that much

Just shaking my head
2d ago

Not going to be handing a police officer, my phone so he can turn around and take it back to his car. Nope I don’t think so.

