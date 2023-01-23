House Minority Whip Katherine Clark's daughter arrested in Boston during 'Stop Cop City' protest

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blood and knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother’s home after husband’s arrest
Traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband has been arrested for allegedly hindering the police investigation.Prosecutors claim that Brian Walshe allegedly bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.Mr Walshe, who has previously been convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, was arrested on Sunday and appeared handcuffed in court on Monday charged with misleading a police investigation.Prosecutors told Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court that the knife found by police...
Fight over parking spot outside supermarket ends with man stabbed, MA officials say
When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim “bleeding heavily from a wound in his left backside,” officials said.
Top Democrat’s daughter arrested for clashing with police at protest
A top US Democrat has said she loves her daughter after revealing she was arrested in clashes with the police. Katherine Clark, the House Democratic whip, tweeted: “Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”Riley Dowell, 23, was detained on Saturday night in Boston, Massachusetts after allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer during clashes. The Boston Police Department said Dowell is...
Top House Dem addresses violence against police as nonbinary child pleads not guilty to assault on cops
House Democrat Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., was pressed by reporters at an unrelated environmental event Monday over her child's recent arrest at a Boston anti-police protest.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Ana Walshe's mother-in-law reportedly spotted outside missing mom's Massachusetts home
A woman who appeared to be Diana Walshe, the mother-in-law to missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, was spotted outside the missing woman's home and in her red VW car.
Body Found In New Hampshire In 1971 Identified By DNA As Missing Massachusetts Woman
Kathy Alston hasn't been seen since she missed seeing her parents off on a flight out of Boston's Logan Airport in 1971. DNA shows her body had already been dumped in a wooded area in New Hampshire. New Hampshire authorities announced this week that they had finally identified the body...
Missing people in Massachusetts: Here are 15 people of color who are still missing
Jennifer Kabura Mbugua left behind her car and a single shoe. She hasn’t been heard from in nearly a decade. Donald Sampson’s sister hired a private investigator to find her missing brother, but it eventually got too expensive. And the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on John Bui Tran.
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
CBS News
Eckersley family "devastated" after daughter allegedly abandoned baby in NH woods
Police said Allie Eckersley gave birth in the woods and then abandoned the baby in medical distress. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
NECN
Man Died From COVID-19 After Protocols Ignored on Film Set in Mass., Family's Lawsuit Claims
A family from East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, filed a federal lawsuit against three production companies on Wednesday, claiming their father died from contracting COVID-19 while on set. According to the lawsuit, Paul Woodward was a van driver for the crew out in Provincetown during the filming of "American Horror Story" in...
Mass. college student dies after falling from Airbnb balcony in Cancun
A 20-year-old college student from Massachusetts died after she fell from a balcony at an Airbnb in Cancun, Mexico. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, locked herself out of her vacation rental on Jan. 6 and fell while trying to get back inside, according to her obituary. Pearse climbed to the third-floor balcony when she slipped, fell and “died instantly,” the obituary says. Pearse’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Augustine Robert Aufderheide of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was initially arrested by Mexican authorities after telling police that he and Pearse had gotten into an argument before she fell, according to Southern Maryland...
Massachusetts mom accused of killing her 2 children, ages 5 and 3
A Massachusetts mother has been accused of killing her 5-year-old and 3-year-old children and is expected to face murder charges, according to authorities. On Jan. 24, NBC Boston reported that two young children were killed in their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home that evening. The next day, authorities told the NBC affiliate...
AOL Corp
Democratic House whip's daughter arraigned on assault charge
Riley Dowell, center, with an attorney, left and father, Rodney S. Dowell, right, waits during arraignment at Boston Municipal Court, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Boston. Dowell, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arrested during a protest Saturday night on Boston Common and later charged with assault after a police officer was injured. Dowell, 23, is accused of defacing the Parkman Bandstand Monument with spray paint before she was arrested, officials said. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Encore Boston Harbor prepares for in-person sports betting
EVERETT, Mass. — Sports betting goes live next week, and the state granted licenses to allow in-person betting at its three casinos. Ever since the state approved sports betting back on July 31st, Encore Boston Harbor has been working around the clock to get ready, for when the first bet will be placed at the Everett casino next Tuesday.
