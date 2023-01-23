House Minority Whip Katherine Clark's daughter arrested in Boston during 'Stop Cop City' protest

A 20-year-old college student from Massachusetts died after she fell from a balcony at an Airbnb in Cancun, Mexico. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, locked herself out of her vacation rental on Jan. 6 and fell while trying to get back inside, according to her obituary. Pearse climbed to the third-floor balcony when she slipped, fell and “died instantly,” the obituary says. Pearse’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Augustine Robert Aufderheide of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was initially arrested by Mexican authorities after telling police that he and Pearse had gotten into an argument before she fell, according to Southern Maryland...

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO