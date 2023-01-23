ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Boeing to be arraigned in court over two Max jet crashes

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago.
Northern volleyball places two on WestMAC first team

CUMBERLAND — Northern High School seniors Braelyn Brenneman and Madison Seese were recently selected to the Western Maryland Athletic Conference First Team after putting together strong campaigns this past volleyball season. Seven players were chosen for the WestMAC first team, with conference champion Mountain Ridge leading the way with...
Speaker of the House

Ohio House OKs rules to get to work, despite GOP infighting. The Ohio House has passed internal rules and can now proceed with its work despite an ongoing fight over power within the fractured GOP supermajority. That infighting spurred competing claims about who’s leading House Republicans, shouting by lawmakers during Tuesday’s session and even talk of a possible lawsuit. The evident disunity in what would usually be an uneventful vote on rules amplifies questions about how House lawmakers will function in this two-year session. Usually one person is chosen as both House speaker and Republican caucus chair. This time it's two different lawmakers, each backed by some of the House GOP members.
