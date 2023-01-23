Ohio House OKs rules to get to work, despite GOP infighting. The Ohio House has passed internal rules and can now proceed with its work despite an ongoing fight over power within the fractured GOP supermajority. That infighting spurred competing claims about who’s leading House Republicans, shouting by lawmakers during Tuesday’s session and even talk of a possible lawsuit. The evident disunity in what would usually be an uneventful vote on rules amplifies questions about how House lawmakers will function in this two-year session. Usually one person is chosen as both House speaker and Republican caucus chair. This time it's two different lawmakers, each backed by some of the House GOP members.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO