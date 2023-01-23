ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
The Kitchn

Costco Brought Back Its Wildly Popular Bakery Find — But the Price Is Much Different than Before

It’s always a delicious thing when Costco brings back its baked goods after pulling them off the shelves. But if you’re a fan of Costco’s Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaves, we have some good and bad news. The good news is that the sweet dessert, with its cult following and a fair share of copycat recipes, is back at Costco. The not-so-great news? Just like everything else, the price has increased, and it will cost fans a bit more than they’re used to paying.
Tyla

Woman left gobsmacked over 'best dishwasher hack she's ever seen'

Stacking the dishwasher can be a pretty frustrating household chore, especially if yours is on the small side. But one woman was left in shock after she discovered the ultimate dishwasher hack - and it's pretty mindblowing. We can't believe we never realised this existed:. Posted on Facebook by Rae...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Hand-Me-Down Bunk Bed Inspires a Whole-Room Redo in a Surprising Color Combo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some people have a gift with paint. In fact, there are patterned paint projects that look so similar to wallpaper that you’d never know the difference. Often, these projects are more cost-effective, less time-consuming, and more customizable than wallpaper — though of course, wallpaper is a pretty fantastic look, too.
ABC Action News

Tips for Eating, Feeling & Living Better in the New Year

Lifestyle Expert Jamie O’Donnell joins us with some tips on how to kick off the new year with everything from eating and feeling better to living better. Perfect Staple to Take On-The-Go in 2023: Drip Drop. DripDrop is a doctor-developed electrolyte powder that provides superior dehydration relief and works...
Dengarden

Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade

The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
Apartment Therapy

This TikToker Used Fabric Dye to Customize Her Bathroom In an Unconventional Way

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
marthastewart.com

A Serrated Knife Is Essential for Slicing Bread and So Much More—Here's How to Keep It Sharp

A good serrated knife is essential. It might be even more useful than your chef's or paring knife. It stays sharper longer than your other knives (since less of its blade hits your cutting board), and its jagged edge allows it to slice as effortlessly through produce and crusty baguettes alike. But, like your other kitchen tools, a serrated knife can become dull over time. Sharpening it, however, might seem less straightforward, due to its ridged blade.

