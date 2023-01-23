Six matches announced for AEW Dark: Elevation

The Dark Order, Wingmen, The Butcher & The Blade and more will be in action.

AEW

AEW has announced the lineup for Dark: Elevation.

Notable matches scheduled for the show include The Dark Order vs. Serpentico, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth. Brooke Havok will also return to AEW for the first time in nearly two years when she faces Emi Sakura in singles action.

Rush & Preston Vance, The Butcher & The Blade, Skye Blue, Ari Daivari, and Tony Nese will all be in action as well.

This week's episode was filmed Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

AEW Dark: Elevation airs at 7 p.m. Eastern time on YouTube. The advertised lineup for the show is as follows: