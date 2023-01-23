ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Six matches announced for AEW Dark: Elevation

By Ian Carey
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsxBa_0kODN1Cf00

The Dark Order, Wingmen, The Butcher & The Blade and more will be in action.

AEW

AEW has announced the lineup for Dark: Elevation.

Notable matches scheduled for the show include The Dark Order vs. Serpentico, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth. Brooke Havok will also return to AEW for the first time in nearly two years when she faces Emi Sakura in singles action.

Rush & Preston Vance, The Butcher & The Blade, Skye Blue, Ari Daivari, and Tony Nese will all be in action as well.

This week's episode was filmed Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

AEW Dark: Elevation airs at 7 p.m. Eastern time on YouTube. The advertised lineup for the show is as follows:

  • Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, John Silver, & Evil Uno vs. Serpentico, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon
  • The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny vs. David McCallion & Richie Slade
  • Ari Daivari & Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling vs. Big Fonz & Jordan Cruz
  • Skye Blue vs. Zoe Dubois
  • La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush & Perro Peligroso Preston Vance vs. Papacito Negro & Papacito Blanco
  • Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract

The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
411mania.com

Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan

UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
sportszion.com

Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer

WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'

Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
wrestletalk.com

VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air

WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
stillrealtous.com

Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30

This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Boss Addresses Britt Baker Injury

It's another Wednesday, and you know what that means: "AEW Dynamite" is set to air this evening. We already know the most significant moment of the night will be when Mark Briscoe wrestles Jay Lethal as a tribute to his late brother Jay. Elsewhere on the card, it was previously announced that there would be a three-way match pitting Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. Unfortunately, a sudden change of events has led to a shift in the plans for "Dynamite."
wrestlingheadlines.com

Top WWE NXT Stars Brawl at the WWE Performance Center, Alternate Angle Revealed

An angle was released today to build to the Steel Cage match between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4. As seen in the Instagram video below, Waller filmed himself confronting Breakker at the WWE Performance Center while he was training. A brawl broke out and it ended with WWE Coach Norman Smiley kicking Waller out of the facility.
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract

Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 1/30/2023

AEW taped matches for the January 30 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing. * The Dark Order’s Alex...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wrestle Zone

STRONG Openweight Title Match And More Set For 1/28 NJPW STRONG

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the card for the January 28 episode of NJPW STRONG. This week, Blake Christian and Keita will face off in a singles match, Mistico and Misterioso clash in a singles match, and Fred Rosser will put his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on the line against Peter Avalon.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Title Match Stipulation and Commercial-Free Hour Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW 30, Updated Card

WWE has announced significant developments for tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton has announced that the first hour of tonight’s RAW special will air with no commercials. Saxton also announced that tonight’s title match between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is being held under No DQ rules.
Yardbarker

Danielson vs. Thatcher announced for next AEW Dynamite

Timothy Thatcher is set to make his AEW debut on next week's Dynamite. Thatcher, a former WWE NXT talent and current Pro Wrestling NOAH performer, will face Bryan Danielson on the February 1 Dynamite show. Highlights of Thatcher from NOAH were shown during a video package on this week's episode...
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy