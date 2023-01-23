Read full article on original website
msn.com
20 things kids do that drive parents crazy
Slide 1 of 21: Parents love their children more than anything, but those tiny little creatures sure know how to push some buttons. Here are 20 of the things cute kiddos do that drive every mom and dad batty.
Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front
It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Woman shaves teen daughter's head as punishment after girl highlights her hair without permission
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I've always enjoyed experimenting with my hair. Although I've never had the nerve to dye it pink, green, or blue, I've definitely spent time as a blonde, a brunette, a redhead, and a black-haired goth girl, even as an adult.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Good Samaritan Steps in to Defend Black Teen Harassed by White Woman, Buys Entire Box of Candy
As a young entrepreneur, a Black teen saw an opportunity to earn some extra money by selling candy outside of their local grocery store. They were determined and hardworking, and on some days they were able to sell a large quantity of candy, while on other days they only sold a few pieces.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
CBS News
Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
Why Cracking Your Windows Open In Winter Does Wonders For Your Home
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
12tomatoes.com
How To De-Ice Your Windshield In Two Seconds Flat
There are a number of problems that you may experience when you live in a cold part of the world. Perhaps the one that you face almost every morning, however, is a frozen windshield. It can be difficult to deal with this situation, especially when you are running behind and...
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Teen girl fails to notice sister sleeping with full face of makeup, can't figure out why her makeup sponge is wet daily
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and her siblings were three years apart. She had an older brother who was six years older, an older sister who was three years older, and a younger sister who was three years younger.
Best deals at Walmart this week
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
msn.com
30 Things to Get Rid of and Declutter Today
The New Year is always a great time to think about decluttering your home. This 30 Things to Throw Out List is a great way to get started!. I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite things to do at the beginning of each year is clean out everything I am no longer using from the last year.
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Need a few home essentials to refresh your living space? Stop by Dollar Tree anytime in January to find everything you need! Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: 3...
