Vote for the Delmarva Now Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
 2 days ago

Every week this sports season, fans across Delmarva will have the chance to vote for the Delmarva Now Player of the Week.

Nominees are selected based on their performance over the previous seven days: Jan. 16-22.

Anyone can submit a candidate for consideration by emailing abranch@delmarvanow.com or dailytimessports@delmarvanow.com . You must email the athlete's name, school, sport and stats from that week.

Votes will only be counted from the poll below. Do not email your vote .

Voting will open Monday and close Wednesday at 3 p.m. A breakdown of each athlete's week is available underneath. The winner will be announced on the Delmarva Now and Shore Sports Facebook pages, as well as @MyDelmarvaNow and @DelmarvaScores on Twitter.

Here are the nominees for this week:

Ta'Sean Dixon (Washington Track and Field)

  • Finished in first place at the Bayside Championships last week in the 55m dash and 55m hurdles. Also finished second in the 300m run.

Deanna Baumann (James M. Bennett Track and Field)

  • Broke the Bayside Conference Championship Meet Record and Bayside League Meet record in the girls 1600 meter run with a time of 5:20.04

Nick Pusey (Parkside Track and Field)

  • Finished 1st in the high jump, 1st in the 500m run, 2nd in the 4x400m relay and 5th in the 800m, helping to lead Parkside to their first Bayside Conference Indoor track title since 2002.

Mayah Garner (Stephen Decatur Girls Basketball)

  • Scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds in their win over Snow Hill last week.

Kevon Voyles (UMES Men's Basketball)

  • Scored 27 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in their win over South Carolina state on Saturday.

Note : If you can't see the poll above, you can also vote by clicking on this link .

