Union City, MI

Union City wrestling competes at Hudson Super 16; Charger boast 3 varsity medals, 4 JV

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
HUDSON, MI. — The Union City Charger wrestling program traveled to Hudson this past weekend to compete in one of the most prestigious tournaments in the state as they faced off with 32 total teams in the Hudson Super 16.

In all there were five state ranked teams that made the trip to Hudson, including the top team in D3 in Dundee who brought home the championship of the tournament in convincing fashion, winning with a score of 284.5 points, more than a hundred points ahead ahead of the runner-up team from Hudson, the top ranked team in Division Four, who finished in second place with 163 points.

Union City finished in tenth place with a partial team, scoring a total of 57 points with three total medalists, including one runner-up and two third place finishes.

Leading the Charger effort was senior Grady Iobe who finished in second place at 215 pounds after drawing the second seed in the tournament. Iobe kicked off his day with a pin fall win over Chris Bowman of Waterford Kettering in 1:04, followed by a medical forfeit over Jaden Jankowski of Adrian in the semifinals, setting up a championship match with the top seeded Adam Haselius of Northwest. Haselius caught Iobe early in the second period for the pin fall win, giving the Charger senior a very respectable second place finish.

At 132 pounds it was junior Landyn Crance coming home with a third place finish after defeating Dundee’s Donny Beaufait in the consolation finals by the score of 5-3 in sudden victory. Crance kicked off his bronze medal run with a 5-0 decision win over Daniel Rosales of Alma, followed by a quarterfinal pin fall win over Hunter Thomson of Utica in 5:37, setting up a match with Michael Wilson of Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Wilson caught Crance late in the first period and took the pin fall win, sending the Charger junior to the consolation finals where he took the exciting overtime victory over Beaufait.

Union City’s final medalist on the day came at 150 pounds where senior Colton Russell took third place after defeating Aden Barrett of Hudson in the consolation finals via a 14-0 Major Decision. Russell kicked off his run to third place with a pin fall win over Carson Shugars of Decatur in :20 seconds, followed by a quarterfinal win over Ethan Lefevre of Clarkston via pin fall in 1:45, setting up a match with the top ranked wrestler at D3 and the defending state champion in Aidan Davis of Dundee. Davis earned the pin fall win over Russell, sending him to the consolation finals to meet the D4 third ranked Barrett from Hudson. Russell, the fourth ranked wrestler in D4 at 150 pounds, controlled the match from start to finish for the 14-0 Major Decision win.

Union City also sent a contingent of wrestlers to the Hudson Super 16 JV tournament, coming home with four medals from the event, including one championship.

Senior Garrett Halder, a returning state finalist from last season who continues to rehab from a foot injury suffered during football season, competed in just his second event of the year Friday in the JV portion of the tournament, coming home with a gold medal finish at 215 pounds. Halder was dominant in his trek to the gold, winning his first round match via a pin fall in 1:06 over Caden Robertson of Adrian, followed by a pin fall win over Taevion Lammon of East Jackson in :24 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals it was Halder taking a 9-0 Major Decision win over Dyln Gauss of Manchester, setting up a championship match with Sam Bleeker of Martin. Halder earned the pin fall win over Bleeker, pinning his Martin opponent in :58 seconds to take the gold.

Also earning a medal from the prestigious tournament was William Thompson with a fourth place finish at 175 pounds; Andrew Tundevold with a fifth place finish and 132 pounds; and Kelub Miller with a sixth place finish at 126 pounds.

The Union City Charger wrestling program will look to the mats on Wednesday when they host their final Big 8 quad of the season.

