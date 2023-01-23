ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater girls bowling wins Sturgis Invitational

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6ISg_0kODMeNq00

BRONSON, MI. — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal bowling team traveled to Bronson Strike Zone on Sunday to compete in the Sturgis Trojan Invitational.

Coldwater started off the day on fire and never cooled off, going on to take first place in the tournament after defeating Jonesville in the championship finale.

In the qualification phase of the tournament, teams bowled two regular games and eight baker games, with the top four teams advancing to bracket play.

Coldwater had little trouble in the qualifying round, shooting a total of 2599 to qualify in first place for match play.

Coldwater drew Sturgis in the semifinals of the tournament, beating the Trojans in match play by the score of 929-861, punching their ticket to the finals to face Jonesville.

In the finale it was Coldwater taking down a very good Jonesville team. Coldwater finished the day off right, winning the tournament with a score of 1038-932.

Coldwater’s Lily Cook took fourth place overall as an individual with a two game series of 324, earning All Tournament Team honors.

