Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
Report: Cubs Sign Veteran Catcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly inked veteran catcher Luis Torrens to a minor league deal.
Dodgers Rumors: A Bryan Reynolds Trade Could Happen, But Fans Just Have to Wait
The Dodgers might need an outfielder. Could they land Bryan Reynolds to the fold?
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
OPINION: Chicago White Sox Should Not Have Let Johnny Cueto Go
The Chicago White Sox should have re-signed free agent starting pitcher Johnny Cueto, instead of signing former San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger, Jack Vita writes.
Rollins, Hunter Receive Enough Support to Stay on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
Former Major League Baseball All-Stars Jimmy Rollins, Torii Hunter, Mark Buehrle, Bobby Abreu, Andy Pettitte and Francisco Rodriguez received enough votes to remain on the writers' ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Signs One-Year Deal with Oakland A's
The Oakland Athletics have signed first baseman Jesus Aguilar to a one-year, $3 million contract. Aguilar, who formerly played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians, was named an All-Star in 2018.
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
TRADE: Boston Red Sox Acquire Former Top Prospect from Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have traded shortstop and former top prospect Adalberto Mondesi, along with a player to be named later, to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Josh Taylor, MLB insider Mark Feinsand reports.
Kansas City Royals send Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota Twins
Michael A. Taylor had been a fairly hot name in trade rumors due to the weak market for center fielders. On Monday, the Kansas City Royals finally traded him away. According to Jeff Passan, Taylor was traded to the Minnesota Twins. Mark Feinsand from MLB.com reported that the Royals will receive pitchers Evan Sisk and Steven Cruz in return.
Why Yankees Didn't Trade For Luis Castillo at Deadline, Acquiring Frankie Montas Instead
New York wasn't willing to include this prospect in trade talks with the Reds, according to an MLB insider
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Rangers Spring Training Preview: Jonathan Hernandez
A year ago Jonathan Hernandez was working his way back from Tommy John surgery, and now he's a prime bullpen candidate.
Yardbarker
Rangers' Baseball America Top 100 Prospects
The Texas Rangers have three players among the Top 100 prospects in baseball, according to Baseball America. Outfielder Evan Carter is the Rangers’ top prospect and No. 26 overall, while pitcher Owen White is No. 59. Third baseman Josh Jung — who made his Major League debut in September...
Former Mets All-Star Closer Gets Audition for Diamondbacks' Bullpen
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent relief pitcher Jeurys Familia, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2023 Guardians Top 50 Prospects, No. 50 RHP Aaron Davenport
As the future of the organization prepares for a new year and spring training to begin, there’s no better time to bring you the Cleveland Baseball Insiders top 50 prospects for the upcoming 2023 season. As a side note I have included links at the bottom of the article...
