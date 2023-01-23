Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Childhood Trauma and Trauma Symptom Expression as an Adult
Childhood trauma impacts behavior and emotional expression. Early life trauma can impair prefrontal cortex development, affecting executive functioning. Traumatized individuals often feel helpless and catastrophize regular life situations. When a child experiences early life trauma, it impacts emotional and behavioral reactions in successive environmental situations that are either stressful or...
scitechdaily.com
ADHD Persists Throughout Life – Strongly Linked to Mental Health Issues Like Anxiety and Depression
A new UK study shows adults with high levels of ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with autism. Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK.
Woman is reported to CPS by a holistic doctor when what she thought was a skin rash turned out to be caked-on dirt
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who believes in science, and therefore goes to real medical doctors when I have a problem. I guess I am just one of those people who put their faith in the doctors who went to medical school in my stead to learn things to help me on my behalf.
Prevention
Social Isolation Linked to an Increased Risk of Dementia, New Study Finds
New research shows socially isolated people may be at higher risk of dementia. Aside from dementia, social isolation has previously been linked to other serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and depression. An expert explains how social interaction can slow the progression of memory loss. Your social life...
Medical News Today
Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder
There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
Phys.org
Global study of hypoxia in rivers shows it is more prevalent than previously thought
New research led by University of Nevada, Reno Assistant Professor Joanna Blaszczak shows hypoxia in rivers and streams is generally much more prevalent across the globe than previously thought. Hypoxia is low or depleted oxygen levels in surface waters that can be harmful to aquatic species and can in some cases increase production of harmful greenhouse gases from rivers.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Finds That Transgender Youth Are 400% More Likely To Have Sleep Disorders
The study found that individuals who underwent gender-affirming therapies were less likely to experience sleep disorders, indicating a potential protective effect. A study led by Michigan Medicine has found that transgender and gender-nonconforming teens and young adults are four times more likely to have a sleep disorder than cisgender youth. The study analyzed claims data from over 1.2 million individuals aged 12 to 25, including 2,603 who identified as transgender or gender-nonconforming.
MedicalXpress
Close relationships with parents promote healthier brain development in teens at risk for alcohol use disorder
For teens at elevated risk of developing alcohol use disorder (AUD), close relationships with parents can mitigate their genetic and environmental vulnerability, a new study suggests. The offspring of people with AUD are four times more likely than others to develop the disorder. Increasing evidence suggests that this heritable risk may be either amplified or mitigated by the quality of parenting.
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Phys.org
No 'second law of entanglement' after all, claims study
The second law of thermodynamics is often considered to be one of only a few physical laws that is absolutely and unquestionably true. The law states that the amount of 'entropy'—a physical property—of any closed system can never decrease. It adds an 'arrow of time' to everyday occurrences, determining which processes are reversible and which are not. It explains why an ice cube placed on a hot stove will always melt, and why compressed gas will always fly out of its container (and never back in) when a valve is opened to the atmosphere.
Medical News Today
Can people with schizophrenia work?
Stigma, discrimination, and lack of support are real barriers to employment for people with schizophrenia. However, with treatment and support, people with the condition may be able to manage their symptoms and perform meaningful work. Working may offer many benefits to people with severe mental health conditions such as schizophrenia.
Phys.org
College student evaluations of teachers found to have another kind of gender bias
A trio of researchers from the University of Cincinnati, the University of Colorado Boulder and Clemson University has found that college students giving evaluations of their professors in upper-level courses exhibited a gender bias based on the predominance of gender ratios of professors in a given department. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Oriana Aragón, Evava Pietri and Brian Powell describe analyzing more than 100,000 student evaluations at Clemson University.
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
Phys.org
Power of cancer drugs may see boost by targeting newly identified pathway
Cells zealously protect the integrity of their genomes, because damage can lead to cancer or cell death. The genome—a cell's complete set of DNA—is most vulnerable while it is being duplicated before a cell divides. Cancer cells constantly are dividing, so their genomes are constantly in jeopardy. Researchers...
Phys.org
Tracking online hate speech that follows real-world events
A machine-learning analysis has revealed patterns in online hate speech that suggest complex—and sometimes counterintuitive—links between real-world events and different types of hate speech. Yonatan Lupu of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on January 25. Prior...
Phys.org
Veterinary researchers uncover novel amyloidosis
A collaboration led by scientists at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT), Japan, has discovered a novel amyloid protein from canine mammary tumors. This amyloid protein, α-S1 casein, normally plays a vital role in the transport of calcium phosphate as a milk protein that provides infant nutrition, but its involvement in disease was unknown. In this study, they have shown for the first time that α-S1 casein can cause amyloidosis in vivo and clarified the detailed mechanism of amyloid formation.
ADHD more strongly linked to anxiety and depression compared to autism – new research
Autistic people and people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often experience anxiety and depression. When these conditions occur together, though – as they often do – it can be hard to unpick which one is contributing the most to poor mental health. Our latest study aimed to find out.
Phys.org
Study finds enforcement is key to mandatory voting
Mandatory voting laws are known to increase voter turnout, but how significant are their effects?. According to a new study co-authored by University of Georgia researcher Shane Singh, these laws only prevent long-term declines in turnout if voters are penalized for failing to appear at the polls. "This study found...
Phys.org
Can online civic education strengthen democratic values?
A study published in the American Journal of Political Science shows that civic education interventions can work to increase support for democracy, and doing so in the social media context can reach many more people, with potentially much greater overall impact, than was previously the case. Results from an online...
Comments / 0