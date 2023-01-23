ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless' 'Performative' Stunt After Cowboys Lose Annoys Heck Out Of Twitter

By Ron Dicker
 2 days ago

Fans trashed Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless for slamming his Dak Prescott jersey into the garbage on Sunday in a Twitter video. (Watch it below.)

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two costly interceptions in a divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which assured that “ America’s Team ” will reach 28 years without making the Super Bowl.

“I’m sorry. That’s it, I’ve had it with Dak,” Bayless wrote in the caption.

Bayless, a co-host of “Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1 and former columnist for the Dallas Morning News, has been critical of Prescott’s penchant for turnovers.

But many fans on social media weren’t so convinced of Bayless’ outrage. They blasted his acting skills, his kitchen, and the lack of spontaneity and originality in the footage.

Bayless did the same thing to an Ezekiel Elliott jersey (while wearing a Prescott jersey!) after a Cowboys loss in 2019.

But hey, Skip, go with what works.

The longtime personality also has made headlines by insulting LeBron James and seriously irking his co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Now he’s got Twitter riled up, too.

