Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Apple Insider
Amazon already dropped the price on Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite being announced this week, Apple resellers, including Amazon, are already offering discounts on the M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro. Amazon has issued a $50 price cut on Apple's standard 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch...
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
The Verge
Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro is back down to its lowest price
B&H Photo has a great deal on the 11-inch iPad Pro that has the new M2 processor. The 128GB Wi-Fi version of the tablet in space gray costs $729 (originally $799), which matches the lowest price that we’ve seen so far. We last saw this price cut in mid-December right before the holidays, and B&H Photo is currently the only place you can get it (unless you ask, say, Best Buy to price match).
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons
As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup pricing leak corroborates earlier rumors of a price hike in Europe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may not land with significant hardware upgrades over last year's phones but they'll still manage to cost quite a bit more, with a price hike in the region of €100 expected across the board in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Android Galaxy S...
9to5Mac
MacBook Air vs 2023 Pro: Here’s how the new M2 laptops compare
Apple’s MacBook lineup has been overhauled between the new MacBook Pro arriving with M2 Pro and Max chips to start out 2023 and the MacBook Air with M2 chip that launched in 2022. Follow along for our in-depth look at the MacBook Pro vs Air to see what’s new and different between these laptops.
notebookcheck.net
Promising Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price revision rumor from South Korea backs up recent US$799 Galaxy S23 price leak
Not too long ago, there was a supposed price leak out of South Korea that detailed the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in their domestic market. The alleged prices showed from +10% to almost +20% price increases for the upcoming 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones, which indicated a potential US pricing of US$899/US$1,099/US$1,299 for the entry-level S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, respectively. But a new Galaxy S23 rumor, which purportedly comes out of the KT Corporation, suggests a customer-friendly price revision has taken place.
Apple reportedly engaged in ‘silent war’ with Google
Apple is said to be engaged in a “silent war” with Google in the mobile OS space. It’s no secret that Apple and Google are smartphone rivals. The two tech giants run the only two mobile operating systems in town, with iOS and Android having been in direct competition since 2008.
Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be launched at Unpacked?
Will a surprise reveal see the new smartwatch land on 1 February?
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera hardware details and boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 confirmed in hands-on leak
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been outed in full an entire week before its official debut. Camera samples showcasing the phone's low-light and zoom performance, as well as its impressive new selfie camera were revealed recently, and hardware details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have now also leaked. The leaked...
game-news24.com
Touch tablet sales: rival of the iPad, it loses 70
News good deal – Touch tablet sales: competitor of iPad. The book was published on 26 October, 23rd, at 11:00. The iPads are racing the other side, and part of the references. Android is popular, but it has its advantages in common on winter occasions. This model is cheaper if you purchase the phone instead of selling it in the winter.
Phone Arena
The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are official: 5G, 120Hz, and Android 13 for the masses
Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G with some pretty cool specs, and both phones are poised to send ripples throughout the budget mobile segment. Let's start with the good stuff first and delve into more detail later on. For starters, both phones feature 6.5-inch...
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy Deals for January 2023: Price cuts for the S22 Ultra and Z Flip 4
We’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy deals so that you can save a significant amount of cash on your next phone upgrade. In the world of Android phones, very few companies have the same brand recognition as Samsung. Often seen as Apple’s most direct smartphone competitor, Samsung has a reputation for delivering high quality smartphones that make use of the latest features, not to mention capable cameras and a fluid UI.
Apple Insider
Save up to $300 on Apple's M2 Mac mini & new MacBook Pro 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Epic deals have launched on Apple's new Mac mini and 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops, with discounts knocking up to $300 off M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max models. The Mac deals...
Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book laptops will come with 120Hz OLED displays
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Every winter, Samsung holds an "Unpacked" event to unveil its latest Galaxy devices, most notably the Galaxy S phones. This year Samsung is also revealing new Galaxy Books and some feature a display that may leave customers excited for the flagship release.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything we know so far
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumor mill is already in overdrive. Samsung usually launches new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices just in time for the fall season. The foldable phones are currently in their fourth generation and have comfortably replaced the once-reigning Galaxy Note series. Needless to say, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be next in line for the title of this year’s most premium Samsung phone, following the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0