iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far
How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
Phone Arena
Apple's beastly 12.9" iPad Pro is ready to land in your lap after huge clearance discount
Apple took the tablet world by storm in 2021 by equipping the iPad Pro with a desktop-grade chip. The highest-end model, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, was quite expensive at launch, but trusty Best Buy has snipped $300 off its price. The 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is undeniably one of the...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
Apple iOS 16.3 Released: What's New On Your iPhone
Apple has just released the stable build of iOS 16.3 for all compatible iPhones, and it brings a few notable changes, including security key support.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
The Verge
Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro is back down to its lowest price
B&H Photo has a great deal on the 11-inch iPad Pro that has the new M2 processor. The 128GB Wi-Fi version of the tablet in space gray costs $729 (originally $799), which matches the lowest price that we’ve seen so far. We last saw this price cut in mid-December right before the holidays, and B&H Photo is currently the only place you can get it (unless you ask, say, Best Buy to price match).
Report: thin is in for the iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro won't just Think Different. It'll Feel Different and Look Different too
Apple Cuts SSD Performance for Entry-level 2023 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac Mini
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) and the Mac mini (M2) see SSD performance reductions.
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
Apple Insider
Pick up Apple's M2 Mac mini 2023 for just $499
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thecheapest M2 Mac mini preorder price can be found at AppleInsider this weekend, with the 2023 Mac mini eligible for an exclusive $100 discount. Apple's new M2 Mac mini may have gotten a $100...
game-news24.com
Touch tablet sales: rival of the iPad, it loses 70
News good deal – Touch tablet sales: competitor of iPad. The book was published on 26 October, 23rd, at 11:00. The iPads are racing the other side, and part of the references. Android is popular, but it has its advantages in common on winter occasions. This model is cheaper if you purchase the phone instead of selling it in the winter.
WALA-TV FOX10
Apple releases iOS 16.3 update
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Apple is increasing the iPhone’s security measures with its latest software update. iOS 16.3 gives users the ability to use a physical security key for two-factor authentication. Apple says a physical key, which is an external device to authenticate the user’s account, strengthens the phone’s security...
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at its cheapest price ever at Amazon today
Snag a Galaxy Watch 5 for just $229.99 – $50 off!
Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book laptops will come with 120Hz OLED displays
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Every winter, Samsung holds an "Unpacked" event to unveil its latest Galaxy devices, most notably the Galaxy S phones. This year Samsung is also revealing new Galaxy Books and some feature a display that may leave customers excited for the flagship release.
Apple Insider
Save up to $300 on Apple's M2 Mac mini & new MacBook Pro 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Epic deals have launched on Apple's new Mac mini and 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops, with discounts knocking up to $300 off M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max models. The Mac deals...
Phone Arena
You can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models from Apple
As exciting as the iPhone 14 lineup is, one thing cannot be overlooked: Apple really placed an emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus on the other hand left many users underwhelmed and for a good reason. They are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
Mariabliss
Mariabliss replied to the thread Nvidia prices GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at $799. People also complained when video game prices went up. Do they really expect things to stay the same forever? It's not realistic, even... I agree. I'm just saying if you wanted to waste cash you...
