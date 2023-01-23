ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vote for the PrepXtra high school girls athlete of the week for Jan. 15-21

By Toyloy Brown III, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Vote for the PrepXtra girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end Thursday at noon.

Natalya Hodge, Bearden: Hodge scored 24 points in a 55-43 win over Heritage on Tuesday. She scored 19 points in a 60-28 win over Heritage.

Shylee Rhea Shelton, Cosby: Shelton had 30 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 64-60 win over Claiborne. She had 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 67-35 win over Hancock County on Friday.

Maddy Newman, Gatlinburg-Pittman: Newman had 29 points in a 71-20 win over Cumberland Gap. She had 33 points in a 66-20 win over Pigeon Forge.

Carsyn Swaney, Heritage: Swaney had 27 points, five rebounds and two steals in a 55-43 loss to Bearden on Tuesday. She had 20 points and four steals in a 53-50 win over Farragut on Friday.

Kami Wilson, Lakeway Christian Academy: Wilson scored 17 points in a 75-37 loss to CAK on Tuesday. She had 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 72-70 loss to Bullitt East (KY) on Friday.

Ze'Yana Stewart, Oak Ridge: Stewart had 27 points, four rebounds, and four steals in a 56-40 win over Campbell County on Tuesday. She also had 27 points, six rebounds and five steals in a 65-44 win over Knox Central on Friday.

