Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
When is the FA Cup final 2023?
The FA Cup final 2023 takes place at Wembley at the end of the season, as is tradition of the competition
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Man City vs Arsenal - FA Cup 4th round: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Man City vs Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round including how to watch on TV, live stream, team news, predicted lineups and prediction.
WVNews
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
League Cup semifinal: Newcastle score first-leg win away to Southampton
Newcastle are 90 minutes away from the League Cup final after securing a 1-0 victory away to Southampton in leg 1 of the sides’ semifinal at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday. The second leg at St. James’ Park is in one week’s time, next Tuesday, Jan. 31. Southampton will face Blackpool in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday, while Newcastle rest after going out to Sheffield Wednesday in the 3rd round.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Conti Cup quarter-final between Arsenal & Aston Villa.
Report: Brighton Interested In January Transfer Of Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain But Specify One Condition
The England international is out of contract this summer.
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Rashford Incredible Solo Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final
Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life and has added yet another goal for his tally this season. Manchester United have taken the lead vs Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final. Rashford has once again scored an incredible solo effort, a great run from his own...
FA Cup 4th round TV games: Which matches are on BBC and ITV? Tottenham, Liverpool & Man City details
The FA Cup fourth round is on its way and there are seven exciting ties free to watch in the United Kingdom.
BBC
Your views on the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
We asked for your thoughts on Nottingham's Forest heavy defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. Brian: Exactly how I thought it would go. Forest are still building a squad capable of tangling with the big boys and for spells didn't look out of place but squad strength and depth, plus experience told in the end.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea target Onana, Newcastle want Gordon and Arsenal could sign £75m Caicedo
Everton’s lack of form and seeming problems behind the scenes could have a negative effect on the squad as the big Premier League sides come knocking in search of players. Chelsea have lined up Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana as a potential option in case they cannot get a deal for Enzo Fernandez over the line - which seems increasingly more likely as the window draws to a close. Newcastle are also hovering and have made Anthony Gordon their main focus. The Everton forward missed two days of training as Newcastle prepared a £40m bid for the 21-year-old but the...
Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur’s joint all-time record goalscorer with the winner in his side’s 1-0 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.Tottenham had been second-best in the first half at Craven Cottage but Kane produced a trademark finish on the stroke of halftime to notch his 266th goal for the Londoners.Kane’s effort drew him level with the late Jimmy Greaves whose 266 goals came in 379 games. England skipper Kane reached the total in 415 appearances.Fulham were the better side until Kane’s right-footed finish with Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian all going close to giving the hosts the lead.Kane even had the chance to break the record after halftime but headed straight at Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.Victory revived Tottenham’s top-four hopes, leaving them in fifth place with 36 points, three behind Newcastle United and Manchester United who have both played a game less. Read More Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record with opener at Fulham
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Man Utd player after Nottingham Forest win
Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on his 'unstoppable' star forward following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City
Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars
The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
Liverpool's best Champions League moments - ranked
Liverpool's best Champions League moments - ranked.
Soccer-Struggling Everton sack manager Lampard, club says
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of Premier League club Everton, the club announced on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the team in a relegation battle.
