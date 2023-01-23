'He was different': How did Joe Burrow do as an Ohio State football quarterback?

One season after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow is returning to the AFC championship.

After beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card game, Burrow and the 5.5-point underdog Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills Sunday on the road 27-10 and will play for a spot in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

In two playoff games, Burrow has completed 67.6% of his 68 pass attempts for 451 yards, throwing three touchdowns and adding a touchdown rush.

As the Bengals advance deeper into the NFL playoffs for the second-straight season, Burrow continues to be a quarterback Ohio State football fans claim as their own.

Here's what you need to know about Burrow's path from Ohio State to the Cincinnati Bengals.:

Joe Burrow signed with Ohio State in its 2015 recruiting class

Burrow was the top quarterback from Ohio in the 2015 recruiting class.

In three varsity football seasons at Athens High School, The Plains, Ohio, native recorded 11,416 passing yards, 157 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, boosting his completion percentage and lowering his interception total over the course of three seasons, per MaxPreps.

After a 63-touchdown senior season, Burrow signed with Ohio State as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and No. 11 Ohio prospect in the 2015, holding offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Cincinnati and Minnesota, among others.

Joe Burrow didn't get much playing time in an Ohio State uniform

Burrow was buried on the depth chart in three seasons at Ohio State.

Sitting behind Cardale Jones, J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins, along with quarterbacks on the way such as Tate Martell, Burrow completed 29 of 39 attempted passes for 287 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 53 rushing yards and a touchdown in the ground game.

Burrow lost the starting quarterback job to Haskins prior to the 2018 season, leading to him moving to LSU as a graduate transfer to play his final two seasons of eligibility.

In two years at LSU, Burrow completed 621 of 906 pass attempts for 8,565 passing yards, 88 touchdowns — including 12 rushing scores — and 11 interceptions, winning the Heisman Trophy and national championship in 2019.

Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft.

Joe Burrow's Ohio State teammates still support their former quarterback

During the Bengals' win against the Bills, Gee Scott Sr., the father of Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr., tweeted his disbelief of what kind of player Burrow turned into after leaving Columbus.

"The story of Joe Burrow really is wild to be," he said. "Like, how in the world did folks not recognize this in him? Seriously, how???"

Two of Burrow's former teammates praised Burrow.

"Trust in believe, we knew..." former Ohio State defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle responded.

"I swear lol he was different in everything he did," former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon continued.

Mark Pantoni was celebrating with Joe Burrow-inspired ice cream

