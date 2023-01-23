ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'He was different': How did Joe Burrow do as an Ohio State football quarterback?

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TiDfy_0kODMQyY00

One season after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow is returning to the AFC championship.

After beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card game, Burrow and the 5.5-point underdog Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills Sunday on the road 27-10 and will play for a spot in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

In two playoff games, Burrow has completed 67.6% of his 68 pass attempts for 451 yards, throwing three touchdowns and adding a touchdown rush.

Bengals advance to AFC title game:Snow Dey: Bengals make another incredible statement with playoff win over the Bills

As the Bengals advance deeper into the NFL playoffs for the second-straight season, Burrow continues to be a quarterback Ohio State football fans claim as their own.

Here's what you need to know about Burrow's path from Ohio State to the Cincinnati Bengals.:

Joe Burrow signed with Ohio State in its 2015 recruiting class

Burrow was the top quarterback from Ohio in the 2015 recruiting class.

In three varsity football seasons at Athens High School, The Plains, Ohio, native recorded 11,416 passing yards, 157 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, boosting his completion percentage and lowering his interception total over the course of three seasons, per MaxPreps.

After a 63-touchdown senior season, Burrow signed with Ohio State as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and No. 11 Ohio prospect in the 2015, holding offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Cincinnati and Minnesota, among others.

Joe Burrow didn't get much playing time in an Ohio State uniform

Burrow was buried on the depth chart in three seasons at Ohio State.

Sitting behind Cardale Jones, J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins, along with quarterbacks on the way such as Tate Martell, Burrow completed 29 of 39 attempted passes for 287 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 53 rushing yards and a touchdown in the ground game.

Burrow lost the starting quarterback job to Haskins prior to the 2018 season, leading to him moving to LSU as a graduate transfer to play his final two seasons of eligibility.

In two years at LSU, Burrow completed 621 of 906 pass attempts for 8,565 passing yards, 88 touchdowns — including 12 rushing scores — and 11 interceptions, winning the Heisman Trophy and national championship in 2019.

Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft.

Joe Burrow's Ohio State teammates still support their former quarterback

During the Bengals' win against the Bills, Gee Scott Sr., the father of Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr., tweeted his disbelief of what kind of player Burrow turned into after leaving Columbus.

"The story of Joe Burrow really is wild to be," he said. "Like, how in the world did folks not recognize this in him? Seriously, how???"

Two of Burrow's former teammates praised Burrow.

"Trust in believe, we knew..." former Ohio State defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle responded.

"I swear lol he was different in everything he did," former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon continued.

Mark Pantoni was celebrating with Joe Burrow-inspired ice cream

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Bengals have done something never before accomplished in NFL history

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals already faced long odds to get back to the AFC Championship game but this is crazy. Only four times in the last 30 years has a team lost the Super Bowl the previous season and returned to the AFC title game the following year (1993 Buffalo Bills, 2012 & 2013 New England Patriots and 2021 Kansas City Chiefs).
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs

And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend

Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.  The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."  In the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
WSB Radio

Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges

One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message

It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy