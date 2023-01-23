Vote for the PrepXtra high school boys athlete of the week for Jan. 15-21

Vote for the PrepXtra boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end Thursday at noon.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.

Jahvin Carter, Alcoa: Carter scored 27 points in a 78-74 overtime win against Sevier County on Tuesday. He had 42 points in an 86-76 win over Union County on Friday.

Jaquarius Sanders, Austin-East: Sanders scored 30 points in a 62-51 win against South Doyle on Tuesday. He scored 20 points in a 64-34 win against Sequoyah on Friday.

Carlos Orr, Gatlinburg-Pittman: Orr had 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in an 80-17 win over Cumberland Gap on Tuesday. He had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in an 81-51 win over Pigeon Forge on Friday.

Caleb Shaffer, Knoxville Halls: Shaffer scored 28 points in a 96-37 win over Seymour on Tuesday. He had 17 points in a 79-71 win over Clinton on Friday.

Lukas Walls, Knoxville Webb: Walls had 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 97-67 win against Chattanooga Christian on Tuesday. He 29 points in a 72-64 win over Knoxville Catholic on Friday.

Ty Pryor, Rockwood: Pryor scored 33 points in a 52-47 win over Sunbright on Tuesday. He also had Ty Pryor 25 points, six rebounds, one steal and two assists in a 54-34 win over Midway on Friday.

Grady Robertson, William Blount: Robertson scored 30 points in a 78-71 win over Farragut on Tuesday. He scored 24 points in a 65-60 loss to Maryville.