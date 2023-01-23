ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vote for the PrepXtra high school boys athlete of the week for Jan. 15-21

By Toyloy Brown III, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago
Vote for the PrepXtra boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end Thursday at noon.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.

Jahvin Carter, Alcoa: Carter scored 27 points in a 78-74 overtime win against Sevier County on Tuesday. He had 42 points in an 86-76 win over Union County on Friday.

Jaquarius Sanders, Austin-East: Sanders scored 30 points in a 62-51 win against South Doyle on Tuesday. He scored 20 points in a 64-34 win against Sequoyah on Friday.

Carlos Orr, Gatlinburg-Pittman: Orr had 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in an 80-17 win over Cumberland Gap on Tuesday. He had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in an 81-51 win over Pigeon Forge on Friday.

Caleb Shaffer, Knoxville Halls: Shaffer scored 28 points in a 96-37 win over Seymour on Tuesday. He had 17 points in a 79-71 win over Clinton on Friday.

Lukas Walls, Knoxville Webb: Walls had 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 97-67 win against Chattanooga Christian on Tuesday. He 29 points in a 72-64 win over Knoxville Catholic on Friday.

Ty Pryor, Rockwood: Pryor scored 33 points in a 52-47 win over Sunbright on Tuesday. He also had Ty Pryor 25 points, six rebounds, one steal and two assists in a 54-34 win over Midway on Friday.

Grady Robertson, William Blount: Robertson scored 30 points in a 78-71 win over Farragut on Tuesday. He scored 24 points in a 65-60 loss to Maryville.

bbbtv12.com

Derek Rang Named Next Head Football Coach at Oak Ridge High School

(Oak Ridge Schools Press Release) Oak Ridge High School has named Derek Rang as its new head football coach. Coach Rang’s Dresden High School Lions won the 2016 State Championship. Coach Rang has an overall head coaching record of 86 – 29 at Powell, Dresden, Gatlinburg-Pittman, and Lewis County High Schools. Each school has advanced to the TSSAA Quarterfinals or beyond, as Rang has won 18 postseason games as a head coach. He has been the recipient of numerous coaching awards, including being a three-time Region Coach of the Year, North Knox Coach of the Year, and USA Today State Coach of the Year, and he has been a finalist for Tennessee Titans coach of the year. Coach Rang has coached a Mr. Football Winner, two Mr. Football Semifinalists, and 29 All State players. Rang was a three-time state champion at Maryville High School, where he played for the legendary coach George Quarles. He teaches math and has taught Algebra I, Geometry and SAILS Statistics.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Alcoa Bank Robbery Update, Child Dies from Flu in East Tennessee │The Seven

0:10 - Alcoa Bank Robbery Update 1:05 City Council to Vote on Unsupervised Tethering 2:19 Gatlinburg-Pittman Player Collapses 3:10 Child Dies from Flu in East Tennessee 3:40 Storms, Winds Likely Overnight and Wednesday Morning. Alcoa Bank Robbery Update, Child Dies from Flu in …. 0:10 - Alcoa Bank Robbery Update...
ALCOA, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS

The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man leads deputies on cross-county car chase, sheriff says

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after he fled from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a media release from LCSO officials. Deputies originally saw Jamal Huley, 25, driving at 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County, according to the release. When deputies attempted...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
