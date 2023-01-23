Read full article on original website
Inter Milan ‘keeping keen on Chris Smalling transfer’ as ex-Man Utd star ‘refuses to sign new Roma contract’
INTER MILAN are reportedly keeping tabs on Chris Smalling. That’s with the ex-Manchester United star reportedly refusing to sign a new deal at Roma. Calciomercato claims Smalling’s future is up in the air as he approaches the end of his contract in Italy’s capital. The 33-year-old has...
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online
Manchester United travel to Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight as Erik ten Hag looks to steer his side one step closer to ending their trophy doubt.United have not won a trophy since 2017 - their longest drought in 40 years - but are two matches away from getting the chance to end their six-year wait for silverware.LIVE! Follow Nottingham Forest vs Manchester UtdForest have reached their first League Cup semi-final in 31 years and after ending their wait for top-flight football Steve Cooper’s side will be hoping to give their fans another...
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Liverpool could be about to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in shock deal: report
Liverpool are interested in Chelsea star Mason Mount, with the midfielder still waiting on a contract offer from the Blues
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Man Utd player after Nottingham Forest win
Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on his 'unstoppable' star forward following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
“We need him” Erik ten Hag chooses star forward to stay at Man United amid PSG’s interest rumors
Eric ten Hag has navigated the ship at Old Trafford as the English supergiant has finally unleashed their true color and they are firmly back into the title contention is like music to the ears among the fans. Marcus Rashford is instrumental to Manchester United’s success and the Englishman is...
Football transfer rumours: Leicester or Leeds to land Azzedine Ounahi?
With Dean Henderson sidelined and the transfer window inching inexorably shut, Nottingham Forest are eager to sign a replacement goalkeeper on loan. A peripheral figure at Paris Saint-Germain these days, Keylor Navas has been identified as their main target. A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the Costa Rica international plays second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG and has yet to start a Ligue 1 or Champions League game for the French club this season.
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
‘Bit awkward’ – Sam Surridge left red-faced as he does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration before goal vs Man Utd is ruled out
SAM SURRIDGE trolled Manchester United by copying Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration - then saw his goal ruled out. The Nottingham Forest striker was left red-faced when VAR chalked what would have been his equaliser off. Surridge, 24, thought he had brought his side level in the first leg of their Carabao...
Man Utd march towards Wembley with big first-leg win at Nottingham Forest
Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the...
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Conti Cup quarter-final between Arsenal & Aston Villa.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal's record Caicedo bid; Pogba's Man Utd talks
Moises Caicedo & Paul Pogba are both being talked about.
Man Utd find loan club for Savage
Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is set to join League One strugglers Forest Green on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, son of former footballer Robbie Savage, made his United debut in December 2021 against Young Boys in the Champions League. It was agreed at United this...
FA Cup 4th round TV games: Which matches are on BBC and ITV? Tottenham, Liverpool & Man City details
The FA Cup fourth round is on its way and there are seven exciting ties free to watch in the United Kingdom.
Is VAR in place in the 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round?
A look at the use of VAR in the 2022/23 FA Cup and whether it will feature in the fourth round.
Ten Hag delighted after Man Utd Cup romp at Forest
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was delighted after their 3-0 romp in the Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg at Nottingham Forest. Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes scored for United. Ten Hag said, "I'm happy with the performance and I think over 90 minutes we controlled it. There was...
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Man City title challenge
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Watch: Roy Keane hails Manchester United defender after 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest
Manchester United can be happy with their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, but Roy Keane singled out one player for additional praise. Look no further than Lisandro Martinez. It won’t surprise you to hear that Keane is fond of Martinez because of how he conducts himself as...
