Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online

Manchester United travel to Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight as Erik ten Hag looks to steer his side one step closer to ending their trophy doubt.United have not won a trophy since 2017 - their longest drought in 40 years - but are two matches away from getting the chance to end their six-year wait for silverware.LIVE! Follow Nottingham Forest vs Manchester UtdForest have reached their first League Cup semi-final in 31 years and after ending their wait for top-flight football Steve Cooper’s side will be hoping to give their fans another...
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Leicester or Leeds to land Azzedine Ounahi?

With Dean Henderson sidelined and the transfer window inching inexorably shut, Nottingham Forest are eager to sign a replacement goalkeeper on loan. A peripheral figure at Paris Saint-Germain these days, Keylor Navas has been identified as their main target. A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the Costa Rica international plays second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG and has yet to start a Ligue 1 or Champions League game for the French club this season.
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Man Utd march towards Wembley with big first-leg win at Nottingham Forest

Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the...
Yardbarker

Man Utd find loan club for Savage

Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is set to join League One strugglers Forest Green on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, son of former footballer Robbie Savage, made his United debut in December 2021 against Young Boys in the Champions League. It was agreed at United this...
Yardbarker

Ten Hag delighted after Man Utd Cup romp at Forest

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was delighted after their 3-0 romp in the Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg at Nottingham Forest. Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes scored for United. Ten Hag said, "I'm happy with the performance and I think over 90 minutes we controlled it. There was...
90min

90min

