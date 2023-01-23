Read full article on original website
Inter Milan ‘keeping keen on Chris Smalling transfer’ as ex-Man Utd star ‘refuses to sign new Roma contract’
INTER MILAN are reportedly keeping tabs on Chris Smalling. That’s with the ex-Manchester United star reportedly refusing to sign a new deal at Roma. Calciomercato claims Smalling’s future is up in the air as he approaches the end of his contract in Italy’s capital. The 33-year-old has...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Liverpool could be about to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in shock deal: report
Liverpool are interested in Chelsea star Mason Mount, with the midfielder still waiting on a contract offer from the Blues
Football transfer rumours: Leicester or Leeds to land Azzedine Ounahi?
With Dean Henderson sidelined and the transfer window inching inexorably shut, Nottingham Forest are eager to sign a replacement goalkeeper on loan. A peripheral figure at Paris Saint-Germain these days, Keylor Navas has been identified as their main target. A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the Costa Rica international plays second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG and has yet to start a Ligue 1 or Champions League game for the French club this season.
sportszion.com
“We need him” Erik ten Hag chooses star forward to stay at Man United amid PSG’s interest rumors
Eric ten Hag has navigated the ship at Old Trafford as the English supergiant has finally unleashed their true color and they are firmly back into the title contention is like music to the ears among the fans. Marcus Rashford is instrumental to Manchester United’s success and the Englishman is...
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Man Utd player after Nottingham Forest win
Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on his 'unstoppable' star forward following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
CBS Sports
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest prediction, odds, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 25
Nottingham Forest are seeking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Manchester United when they host their English League Cup matchup on Wednesday. It is the first leg of their semifinal tie, with the second leg set for next Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Tricky Trees haven't beaten Man United since 1994 (0-1-7) and have been outscored 14-1 in the past three meetings, including a 3-0 setback in late December. Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and are in 13th place after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils are fourth in the EPL table after a disappointing 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
‘Bit awkward’ – Sam Surridge left red-faced as he does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration before goal vs Man Utd is ruled out
SAM SURRIDGE trolled Manchester United by copying Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration - then saw his goal ruled out. The Nottingham Forest striker was left red-faced when VAR chalked what would have been his equaliser off. Surridge, 24, thought he had brought his side level in the first leg of their Carabao...
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Conti Cup quarter-final between Arsenal & Aston Villa.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal's record Caicedo bid; Pogba's Man Utd talks
Moises Caicedo & Paul Pogba are both being talked about.
Yardbarker
Man Utd find loan club for Savage
Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is set to join League One strugglers Forest Green on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, son of former footballer Robbie Savage, made his United debut in December 2021 against Young Boys in the Champions League. It was agreed at United this...
Is VAR in place in the 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round?
A look at the use of VAR in the 2022/23 FA Cup and whether it will feature in the fourth round.
Tri-City Herald
Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd forward can ‘do better’
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are a better team when Antony is playing, but is still looking for more improvement from the Brazilian winger. The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils from Ajax in a transfer that could exceed £85m back in September, and has scored five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final
Manchester United could be just three game away from their first piece of silverware under Erik Ten Hag. United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday. It'll be a tough test with the opening game away at the City Ground, a stadium...
Yardbarker
Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means...
ng-sportingnews.com
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
90min
