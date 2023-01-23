Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham lining up former Chelsea manager to replace Antonio Conte - but it's not Thomas Tuchel
Tottenham are considering alternatives to Conte as discussions over a new contract are yet to begin
Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Liverpool will let summer signing leave this month, as rebuild continues: report
Liverpool face plenty of upheaval in the coming weeks – and business isn't yet finished at Anfield
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Football transfer rumours: Leicester or Leeds to land Azzedine Ounahi?
With Dean Henderson sidelined and the transfer window inching inexorably shut, Nottingham Forest are eager to sign a replacement goalkeeper on loan. A peripheral figure at Paris Saint-Germain these days, Keylor Navas has been identified as their main target. A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the Costa Rica international plays second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG and has yet to start a Ligue 1 or Champions League game for the French club this season.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man City - FA Cup 4th round
Arsenal's predicted lineup for their FA Cup fourth round tie against Man City.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
Predicting Erik ten Hag's starting XI for the first leg of Man Utd's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Man Utd player after Nottingham Forest win
Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on his 'unstoppable' star forward following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
WVNews
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal's record Caicedo bid; Pogba's Man Utd talks
Moises Caicedo & Paul Pogba are both being talked about.
FA Cup 4th round TV games: Which matches are on BBC and ITV? Tottenham, Liverpool & Man City details
The FA Cup fourth round is on its way and there are seven exciting ties free to watch in the United Kingdom.
Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur’s joint all-time record goalscorer with the winner in his side’s 1-0 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.Tottenham had been second-best in the first half at Craven Cottage but Kane produced a trademark finish on the stroke of halftime to notch his 266th goal for the Londoners.Kane’s effort drew him level with the late Jimmy Greaves whose 266 goals came in 379 games. England skipper Kane reached the total in 415 appearances.Fulham were the better side until Kane’s right-footed finish with Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian all going close to giving the hosts the lead.Kane even had the chance to break the record after halftime but headed straight at Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.Victory revived Tottenham’s top-four hopes, leaving them in fifth place with 36 points, three behind Newcastle United and Manchester United who have both played a game less. Read More Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record with opener at Fulham
Is VAR in place in the 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round?
A look at the use of VAR in the 2022/23 FA Cup and whether it will feature in the fourth round.
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars
The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
Soccer-Struggling Everton sack manager Lampard, club says
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of Premier League club Everton, the club announced on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the team in a relegation battle.
Women's Championship Roundup: Man Utd Promotion Battle Abandoned After Serious Player Injury
Manchester United Women's Championship clash with Charlton Athletic abandoned after serious injury to Charlton defender Charlotte Kerr.
Why Jamie Carragher is feuding with agent Kia Joorabchian
Jamie Carragher engages in a public feud with Kia Joorabchian over the running of Everton.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0