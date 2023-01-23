ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Leicester or Leeds to land Azzedine Ounahi?

With Dean Henderson sidelined and the transfer window inching inexorably shut, Nottingham Forest are eager to sign a replacement goalkeeper on loan. A peripheral figure at Paris Saint-Germain these days, Keylor Navas has been identified as their main target. A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the Costa Rica international plays second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG and has yet to start a Ligue 1 or Champions League game for the French club this season.
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
WVNews

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
The Independent

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur’s joint all-time record goalscorer with the winner in his side’s 1-0 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.Tottenham had been second-best in the first half at Craven Cottage but Kane produced a trademark finish on the stroke of halftime to notch his 266th goal for the Londoners.Kane’s effort drew him level with the late Jimmy Greaves whose 266 goals came in 379 games. England skipper Kane reached the total in 415 appearances.Fulham were the better side until Kane’s right-footed finish with Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian all going close to giving the hosts the lead.Kane even had the chance to break the record after halftime but headed straight at Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.Victory revived Tottenham’s top-four hopes, leaving them in fifth place with 36 points, three behind Newcastle United and Manchester United who have both played a game less. Read More Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record with opener at Fulham
Yardbarker

Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars

The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy