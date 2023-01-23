ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Going My Way: Ray Mears

Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant. Company coming to Knoxville to make 'life-saving' electric vehicle technology. Lee said the company is going to produce technology that goes inside lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The technology prevents the batteries from catching fire in a crash. False call sparks police...
KPD's first sworn female deputy chief set to retire soon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is celebrating its first female deputy chief as she prepares to retire at the end of January. Deputy Chief Cindy Gass was the first sworn female officer in KPD's history. She dedicated nearly 50 years to the department, including 43 as an officer, KPD said.
New accountability position created at Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted to approve the creation of a new job at the Knoxville Police Department. Officials said the new position, Deputy Director of Professional Standards, will help KPD oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change. The new job is another change...
Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant

Blount County and Alcoa city law enforcement responded to a situation at an Alcoa Walmart Tuesday, officials told WVLT News. A week full of hikes, talks and music is underway to learn more about the Great Smoky Mountains. Knoxville business donates new roof to Cerebral Palsy Center. Updated: 5 hours...
College students to receive discount at Ober Mountain

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any student currently enrolled in college can receive a discount on the slopes of Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, students can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also...
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
UT reveals there Master Plan, a roadmap for campus development.

Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Your headlines from 1/25 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, City approves tethering ordinance, Zoo Knox needs your branches!. Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball...
MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville

Your headlines from 1/24 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Tether discussion tonight at City council, shooting suspect wanted, housing issues in Lenoir City. Park officials said four bridges would be closed for two to three days to vehicles while the work was being completed. McMinn County man charged for...
GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The store will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29,...
