Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
Going My Way: Ray Mears
Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant. Company coming to Knoxville to make 'life-saving' electric vehicle technology. Lee said the company is going to produce technology that goes inside lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The technology prevents the batteries from catching fire in a crash. False call sparks police...
Lawsuit says Pigeon Forge hotel repeatedly did not pay employees and hired children
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lawsuit filed on Jan. 17 claims that a hotel company in Pigeon Forge violated several labor laws. The lawsuit said Pigeon Forge Hospitality, LLC is operated by Nimesh Patel. The company has the same address as the Comfort Suites Mountain Mile Area in Pigeon Forge.
Can an already busy Knoxville Animal Control grapple with new tethering ordinance?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville City Council approved a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night, following nearly two hours of discussion and amendments. Taylor Woods had the right idea when it comes to caring for her dogs - at least by city council’s standards.
KPD's first sworn female deputy chief set to retire soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is celebrating its first female deputy chief as she prepares to retire at the end of January. Deputy Chief Cindy Gass was the first sworn female officer in KPD's history. She dedicated nearly 50 years to the department, including 43 as an officer, KPD said.
Knoxville woman convicted of driving drunk in the wrong lane at 90mph
A woman who was drunk driving at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane has been convicted. Ellen Ashley Authement, 24, was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.
New ‘town’ in Powell approved on county commission floor
The highly talked about housing development project with over 1,000 units in Powell was approved by Knox County Commissioners in an 11-1 vote Monday night.
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
Just one resource center is available outside Knoxville, as 3,500 people experience homelessness in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the 2022 Knox County Homelessness Report, about 3,500 people are experiencing homelessness on any given night in the county. About 1,200 of those people are in the city of Knoxville and the rest are spread throughout the county. It's been a growing problem...
New accountability position created at Knoxville Police Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted to approve the creation of a new job at the Knoxville Police Department. Officials said the new position, Deputy Director of Professional Standards, will help KPD oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change. The new job is another change...
East Tennessee woman gets money back after thief drains her bank account
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant
Blount County and Alcoa city law enforcement responded to a situation at an Alcoa Walmart Tuesday, officials told WVLT News. A week full of hikes, talks and music is underway to learn more about the Great Smoky Mountains. Knoxville business donates new roof to Cerebral Palsy Center. Updated: 5 hours...
College students to receive discount at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any student currently enrolled in college can receive a discount on the slopes of Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, students can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also...
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
UT reveals there Master Plan, a roadmap for campus development.
Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Your headlines from 1/25 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, City approves tethering ordinance, Zoo Knox needs your branches!. Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball...
MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville
Your headlines from 1/24 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Tether discussion tonight at City council, shooting suspect wanted, housing issues in Lenoir City. Park officials said four bridges would be closed for two to three days to vehicles while the work was being completed. McMinn County man charged for...
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The store will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29,...
