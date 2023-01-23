ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'Who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals? Nobody': What 'Who Dey' means to Bengals fans

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
What does "Who Dey" mean?

For the Cincinnati Bengals faithful, it has turned into a rallying cry, something that has only gained popularity and attention through the Bengals' consecutive deep NFL playoff runs and with each Joe Burrow touchdown pass or Sam Hubbard sack.

As Bengals fans prepare to return to Kansas City for a second date with the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at 6:30 Jan. 29, here's an idea of how the popular phrase came to be.

Bengals advance to AFC title game:Snow Dey: Bengals make another incredible statement with playoff win over the Bills

Who started the phrase 'Who Dey?'

Hudepohl Brewing, a Cincinnati staple since 1885, sold beers at Riverfront Stadium starting in 1970, two seasons after the Bengals' inception. And when vendors would shout to sell their beer, they would say "Hudy," sounding exactly like "Who Dey."

Starting after the Bengals' first playoff win in franchise history in 1981, Hudepohl Brewing put the saying on its beer cans, becoming permanently attached to the fan base when the Bengals made the Super Bowl in 1988.

What is the whole 'Who Dey' cheer?

While many fans just cry "Who Dey," there is a whole chant associated with the phrase coming from the Bengals' fight song "The Bengals Growl."

The entire cheer goes: "Who dey, who dey, who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals?"

Fans then respond: "Nobody!"

