The show must go on: UWGB women's basketball team down another starter

GREEN BAY – The names in the starting lineup keep changing, but the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay women’s basketball team mostly keeps winning.

The five players the Phoenix started for the first seven games this season is down to two because of either personal reasons or injury.

UWGB has been without senior guard Hailey Oskey and sophomore forward Brooklyn Blackburn for more than a month, but it now must go without another key piece in sophomore guard-forward Maddy Schreiber.

The former Kimberly star missed the Phoenix’s weekend games against Youngstown State on Friday and Robert Morris on Sunday with an upper body injury. She could be out multiple weeks as UWGB begins the stretch drive of its season leading into the conference tournament late next month.

The trio of Schreiber, Oskey and Blackburn have averaged a combined 23.7 points. Schreiber is averaging 9.9, which ranks second on the team behind senior guard Sydney Levy’s 11.1 points per game.

UWGB (15-4) rebounded from a 63-60 loss to the Penguins with a 71-54 win over the Colonials, shooting 51.9% overall (28-for-54) and 41.2% from 3-point range (7-for-17).

The two starters remaining from opening night played a part, with sophomore point guard Bailey Butler finishing with 16 points and five assists and sophomore guard Cassie Schiltz adding 4 points and 7 rebounds, while Levy had a game-high 21 points.

Sophomore guard Callie Genke started in place of Schreiber and scored a combined 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting in the weekend games. Sophomore forward Julie Hartwig came off the bench against Robert Morris and had 8 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in 23 minutes.

“We have people step up to play,” UWGB coach Kevin Borseth said. “We don’t have much of an option at this point right now. Giving (junior guard) Natalie McNeal a little more playing time opportunity, (senior guard) Tatum (Koenig), Callie. Giving those guys a chance to play a little bit.

“We don’t know what Maddy’s status is going to be moving forward, but our players have really come together. Communication in-court during games has been extremely well. Their sense of urgency, their attention to detail has just been phenomenal.”

With Oskey not expected to return this season and Blackburn’s status unclear, Borseth and assistants Megan Vogel, Sarah Bronk and Carly Mohns must do their best with a shrinking roster.

Butler is averaging a team-high 28.1 minutes and Schiltz is at 26.8, while Levy is averaging 23.1 but has played 27.1 minutes in 12 contests since moving into the starting lineup.

“It’s funny, years ago when I was at Michigan Tech, I think we used to play five players, maybe six if you are lucky,” said Borseth, whose team will host in-state rival UW-Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kress Center. “These guys are pretty resilient, but it is a lot of wear and tear. Especially in a game like this, it’s physical, it’s grinding.

“We need to keep our head above water in the games and try to get spells as much as we can with both Sarah and Megan in my ear, ‘Sub, sub, give them a rest.’ It’s always a challenge.”

Phoenix remembers a friend in Carol Bush

UWGB recognized longtime supporter Carol Bush before Sunday’s game. Bush died at 96 earlier this month.

She was the first person to call Borseth when he was hired by the school in 1998. She and her late husband, Bob, often had Phoenix players and coaches over to their house, and the Kress Center court the women play on was named after Bush for her contributions.

UWGB read a tribute to her and brought her family down to the floor by the Carol’s Court insignia, where alumni laid roses. The staff wore “Carol’s Court” T-shirts and handed out “Thank you, Carol” signs for fans to hold up before the game.

“I had tears in my eyes at the beginning,” Borseth said. “Carol Bush has meant so much to us, so much to my family as well. To the university, to the program, the community. Everybody.

“We had her sweater. Carol’s famous sweater that she wore to every one of our games. Great memory, and I’m glad we could win a game for her.”

Borseth vents about Sunday games, Horizon League office

Borseth is far more mellow than he was earlier in his career, but he doesn’t have a problem expressing his displeasure when something doesn’t sit well with him.

It’s safe to say he’s not a fan of the Horizon League scheduling women’s teams to play several times on Sundays.

The game against Robert Morris was the first of four Sunday games the UWGB women will play the next five weeks.

The Horizon men’s teams were scheduled to play 12 league games on Sunday this season, while the women have 19.

“I’m very upset with the conference for making us do this,” Borseth said. “I just think it’s ridiculous that we play games on Sunday, that we get moved around because men’s contests take precedent over ours. I’ve been upset about that from Day 1. I am all about Title IX, giving women an opportunity to compete, same as the men are.

“I am very, extremely upset that we are playing Sunday games, like three in a row.”

It likely impacts the Phoenix even more with a depleted roster since it doesn’t allow the opportunity for a traditional day off.

“Somewhere I read that Sunday is a day of rest,” Borseth said, sarcastically. “I can’t remember where that was at, but somebody said Sunday is a day of rest.

“I am vehemently opposed to this. I am very upset with the conference for putting us in this situation, and I will be if they do it to us again. I’ve said it before, and I’ve fought for this before, and our players deserve an opportunity to play in front of crowds. We have got great crowds, don’t get me wrong. But Saturdays seem to be a better time, the best time to do that, then to be moved because of men’s basketball. It’s not fair.”