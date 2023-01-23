ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Vote for Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-21, 2023)

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 2 days ago

The Brighton and Hartland hockey teams played only 1 minutes and 33 seconds of overtime Friday night, but I would’ve been fine had they just kept playing an all-nighter like some of those classic Stanley Cup playoff games.

A Mud Bruneteau special, as it were. ( Look him up, kids! )

The game was that amazing, even while the score was still 0-0 well into the second period. The contest transformed to an epic level in the third period as Brighton rallied from 2-0 down, the teams exchanged leads and Hartland forced overtime on a goal by Braden Pietila with 1:09 left.

These are two teams looking to challenge Detroit Catholic Central for state Division 1 hockey supremacy who are playing at a high level at the same time.

It was one of the best high school events I’ve seen in a long time, certainly the best in the regular season. It’s right up there with Howell’s victories over Oxford and Saginaw on its way to the 2019 boys basketball state semifinals, Brighton’s football state semifinal upset of Belleville in 2019, Hartland’s overtime victory over Midland Dow in the state girls basketball quarterfinals last season and Hartland’s dethroning of perennial power Birmingham Brother Rice in boys lacrosse last spring.

The difference was this was just a regular-season game, not a game with the added juice of having a potential state championship at stake. If Livingston County fans are lucky, they might have a rematch in the state semifinals in March at USA Hockey Arena now that Hartland is playing in Division 1.

One player from that game is up for Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week, though there were other worthy candidates.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Vote early, vote often.

Refresh your browser if the poll isn’t immediately visible.

Cameron Duffany, Brighton hockey

Duffany had two goals and one assist against Salem, as Brighton rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win, 5-3. Three nights later, he had three assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over Hartland that ended the Bulldogs’ 12-game winless streak against the Eagles. Duffany is Brighton’s leading scorer with 18 goals and 24 assists in 17 games.

Kayla Forsyth, Howell gymnastics

Forsyth was first all-around with a score of 37.3 in a meet against Brighton and Hartland. She was first on bars (9.375), first on beam (9.175), tied for first on floor exercise (9.4) and was second on vault (9.35).

Isabella Militello, Brighton skiing

Militello won a giant slalom meet at Mt. Brighton in 31.41 seconds leading the Bulldogs to a first-team team finish by a 20-35 margin over Farmington Hills Mercy.

Dylan Ray, Pinckney swimming

Ray won two events in state-qualifying times for Pinckney in a 111-74 victory over Chelsea. He won the 100-yard butterfly in 56.95 seconds and 100 breaststroke in 1:03.71. He was also on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Nick Rochowiak, Hartland wrestling

Rochowiak, who is ranked No. 2 at 165 pounds by MichiganGrappler.com, beat three state-ranked wrestlers in the Holt Varsity Duals. He recorded his 100th career victory, as Hartland went 5-0 to win a tournament that had six Division 1 teams ranked in the top 10 or on the honorable mention list.

Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-21, 2023)

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

