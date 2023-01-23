ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon Public Library announces annual poetry contest

 2 days ago
MASSILLON −The Massillon Public Library invites entries of original poems for its 16th annual poetry contest.

Writers can submit up to three original and family-friendly poems. Winners will be chosen in three categories: Grades 3-8, Grades 9-12, and Adult (18+).

Entry forms are available and the forms and poems may then be submitted at the Reference Desk, the Teen Lounge, and Children's Desk of the Massillon Public Library at 208 Lincoln Way E, on the MPL Bookmobile, and at Barry Askren Memorial Branch Library at 1200 Market St. NE in Navarre and Pam S. Belloni Branch Library, 12000 Navarre Road SW in Brewster. Entries may also be submitted at www.massillonlibrary.org. Deadline for entries is March 31.

Poems will be judged by local published poet and full-time faculty member at Stark State College of Technology, Duane Matthew Dodson. A $50 gift card will be awarded to the winner of each category, courtesy of the Junior Friends of the Massillon Public Library. Winners will be given the opportunity to read their poems at the Poetry Read-In held in the Massillon Public Library Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. April 25.

Additionally, in conjunction with the Massillon Museum and The Big Read, the winners and also any writerswho submit original poems on the subjects of literature, the featured book "Interior: Chinatown" by Charles Yu, family, racism, or aging will be considered to read their works April 19 at “One-Act Plays” at Washington High School.

For more information, contact Laura Klein at 330-832-9831, ext. 319, or kleinla@massillonlibrary.org.

