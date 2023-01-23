Massillon Woman's Club hosts Musical Story Time for children

MASSILLON −The Massillon Woman’s Club invites children ages 3 to 6 and their favorite grownups for a Musical Story Time with Miss Hilary Please from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the club's home, Five Oaks Mansion, 210 Fourth St. NE.

Professional musicians Kevin DiSimone and Hilary James will perform their original children's story "What Makes Me Special" with exciting visuals and imaginative music for little ones ages 3-6 and their favorite grown-ups.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and $10 for children. All adult/child ticket packages include one original hardcover book, "What Makes Me Special," autographed by Miss Hilary Please. Additional books will be available for $10. Musical Story Time begins at 1:15pm.

Cookies, cocoa and treats, plus a visit from Miss Hilary to each table, will be from 1:45-2:30. Miss Hilary dolls, books, light-up wands and music CDs will be available for purchase in the gift shop.

For reservations, call 330-833-4896. Seating is limited. Tickets must be paid in advance. Send check (no cash) to: Massillon Woman's Club, 210 Fourth St. NE,Massillon, OH, 44646.

The Massillon Woman’s Club is a philanthropic organization open to all women.