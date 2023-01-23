ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon Woman's Club hosts Musical Story Time for children

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IfFFq_0kODMA6A00

MASSILLON −The Massillon Woman’s Club invites children ages 3 to 6 and their favorite grownups for a Musical Story Time with Miss Hilary Please from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the club's home, Five Oaks Mansion, 210 Fourth St. NE.

Professional musicians Kevin DiSimone and Hilary James will perform their original children's story "What Makes Me Special" with exciting visuals and imaginative music for little ones ages 3-6 and their favorite grown-ups.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and $10 for children. All adult/child ticket packages include one original hardcover book, "What Makes Me Special," autographed by Miss Hilary Please. Additional books will be available for $10. Musical Story Time begins at 1:15pm.

Cookies, cocoa and treats, plus a visit from Miss Hilary to each table, will be from 1:45-2:30. Miss Hilary dolls, books, light-up wands and music CDs will be available for purchase in the gift shop.

For reservations, call 330-833-4896. Seating is limited. Tickets must be paid in advance. Send check (no cash) to: Massillon Woman's Club, 210 Fourth St. NE,Massillon, OH, 44646.

The Massillon Woman’s Club is a philanthropic organization open to all women.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Recipe Box: Astoria Cafe’s French Onion Soup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Astoria Cafe & Market has one of the best French Onion Soup recipes around! Chef Cory Kobrinski is the Chef de Cuisine at Astoria and he gives Fox 8’s Kristi Capel a lesson in how to make the savory soup. Astoria was named ‘One...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties,” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man

SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Fun Facts About New Tractor Supply Facility

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County political and economic leaders are still beaming about the Tractor Supply distribution center, now open on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Lots of people got to take the tour at the center’s grand opening last week, trying to take in...
NAVARRE, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
The Independent

The Independent

2K+
Followers
618
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy