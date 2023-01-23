LBJ's Jahmal Fenner steps down as football coach, joins Texas Longhorns football program

After raising LBJ’s football program to new heights, Jahmal Fenner has stepped down as the Austin school district program's head football coach to join the University of Texas football program.

Fenner resigned Monday to become the Longhorns' director of high school relations. Texas officials announced the hire on the football program's Twitter account Monday evening.

A crucial component of recruiting for the Texas football program, the high school relations position serves as a liaison between the Longhorns and the state’s high school football coaches. The position also plays a big role with recruits, especially during on-campus visits.

According to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Fenner's connections across the state will provide an invaluable asset to the Longhorns' program.

"We’re really excited that Jahmal is joining our staff,” Sarkisian said in a press release. “He’s a guy who brings a lot to the table, is well known and respected throughout the Texas High School Coaches Association, has deep roots in Austin, and is so well connected in our community, as well as across the state."

Chris Gilbert served in the high school liason role the past two seasons for the Longhorns, and veteran Texas high school coach Bob Shipley served in the same capacity for Tom Herman. Gilbert was recently hired as the associate head coach/tight ends coach at North Texas.

Fenner will leave a lasting legacy at LBJ. He took over the program in 2018 after the death of head coach and Fenner’s mentor Andrew Jackson , and during his five years as head coach he led LBJ to its most successful stretch in school history, including the program’s first berth in the 2021 Class 4A Division I title game . Overall, Fenner went 49-13 with 11 playoff wins at LBJ.

The 2021 season proved particularly trying for Fenner, who had to endure the murder of his son while guiding the Jaguars on their historic run .

Fenner's achievements at a school just 6 miles northeast of the Texas campus caught the eye of Sarkisian.

"What he did in taking LBJ football to historic heights through the most challenging of times was impressive, but seeing and hearing about the impact he had on his players and how he did it as a mentor, teacher and coach was something that really stood out," Sarkisian said. "He’s a relationship guy, which is really important to us. And he’s done great things as a player, himself, and has taken that passion to coaching. I know he’ll be a great asset for us, everyone in the THSCA, and high schools everywhere. Jahmal’s definitely a guy we wanted to get on board, and he's going to be such an awesome addition to our staff. We’re extremely grateful to have him with us.”

An Austin native, Fenner graduated from Reagan High School, now named Northeast High School, in 2001. He played cornerback for the Raiders while Jackson coached the team. Fenner also played basketball and baseball in high school and was named Reagan’s athlete of the year as a junior and as a senior.

Fenner graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso and played cornerback for the Miners. After graduation, he played in the Arena Football League for Amarillo and later was defensive coordinator for the Oklahoma City Bombers.

Joining the Texas program "was something I just couldn't pass up," Fenner said in a statement released by Texas.

“Growing up here, always seeing the Longhorns, and understanding how prestigious of a university and football program Texas is, it was truly a special honor and privilege when Coach Sarkisian offered me this opportunity," Fenner said. “I’ve been on the high school side for a while where I was able to encourage, facilitate and help a lot of kids reach their goals and dreams of getting to the collegiate level. I’m so grateful for that time and all I was able to do in leading a high school program. That prepared me for a position like this.

"Now, I’m looking forward to having the chance to do it from the other side, learning and helping with the process on the next level. And I get to do it with a great staff of coaches, while working with all the outstanding high school coaches in Texas and across the country as a resource in helping them and their kids.”

Fenner said the relationships he's cultivated across the state, especially during LBJ's recent playoff runs, will help him quickly adapt to his new job.

“I’ve worked hard to gain the respect of the coaches across our great state,” he said. “I really value all the relationships I have with them and everyone in the Texas High School Coaches Association. I take a lot of pride in this position and look forward to building on those relationships, reaching out to coaches in my new role, and making sure Texas is putting its best foot forward with all the high school coaches. I’m so excited to get started.”

LBJ becomes the fourth area school that needs a head coach, joining Lehman, Bartlett and La Grange . It’s also one of the more attractive high school jobs in the Austin area, based on its legacy of winning as well as an established pool of talent.

LBJ has qualified for the playoffs in 18 consecutive seasons. Fenner says 44 LBJ players have signed collegiate scholarships since 2018 , including recent FBS recruits such as Latrell McCutchin (USC), Andrew Mukuba (Clemson), Sedrick Alexander (Vanderbilt), Latreveon McCutchin (Houston), Sean Fresch (Rice) and Kaleb Brown (UTSA).

