Prisma Health program to focus on maternity health for Black women

Prisma Health is developing a program to improve maternal and birth outcomes for Black mothers by pairing them with doulas for support through the birthing process.

The program, supported by the TD Charitable Foundation, was announced on Maternal Health Awareness Day, Jan. 23.

The observance was created by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to raise awareness about maternal health issues.

Doulas provide non-medical support by providing encouragement, advocacy and comfort measures before, during and immediately after birth.

Clinical studies show this kind of additional support may result in shorter labors with fewer complications, fewer interventions, a greater success with breastfeeding and an overall feeling of a more positive birth, Prisma Health said in a release.

The pilot program is funded by a $125,000 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank. It will serve up to 100 patients across the Prisma Health footprint by providing grants to offset the cost of doula services in the prenatal, intrapartum, and/or postpartum settings.

Each patient will choose her own doula. Funds will be distributed from Prisma Health directly to the doula of the patient’s choice and will be distributed proportionally across all birthing hospitals to ensure Black women in all communities served by Prisma Health have an opportunity to participate.

The program is modeled after similar ones in North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C., and it is expected to launch by early summer. Women receiving prenatal care through any Prisma Health provider will be able to submit applications at that time.

“Black women across the U.S. experience a disproportionate rate of adverse health outcomes, including those around childbirth," said Dr. Kacey Eichelberger, chair of the Prisma Health Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the Upstate. "If increasing access to trained birth partners such as doulas can mitigate that risk at all, we are committed to trying."

Eichelberger said that every year more than 12,000 women give birth in Prisma Health hospitals.

"What a responsibility we have to do everything in our power to help them achieve the health outcomes they deserve,” she said. “We are deeply grateful to the TD Charitable Foundation for sharing our vision for equitable health care.”

Prisma Health's geographic reach and focus on quality improvement and health equity, puts it in position to work with patients to try interventions that may improve maternity health disparities for Black mothers, Eichelberger said.

“TD Bank is proud to support Prisma Health in its work to alleviate maternal health disparities in South Carolina,” said David Lominack, TD Bank's South Carolina market president. “We look forward to seeing the program’s positive impact on individuals and families across the Upstate and Midlands.”