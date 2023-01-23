ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Snow on the way to North Texas

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 2 days ago

The region's balmy weather will come to an end -- at least for a short time.

The National Weather Service predicts the Wichita Falls area has a 100 percent shot at getting snow Tuesday. The region has been placed in a Winter Weather Advisory. The event should begin with rain Monday night, turning to snow by Tuesday morning and ending by midnight.

The weather service predicts Wichita Falls could get one to three inches of snow. The good news is the snow is expected to be wet and heavy, meaning it is likely to accumulate on grassy areas but not so much streets and roads, whose surfaces are warm because of unseasonably mild temperatures.

However, the overnight low Tuesday is expected to dip to 30 degrees, meaning a few slick areas may remain during the Wednesday morning commute, especially on overpasses. Extreme caution on the roads is urged.

Sunny skies are expected to return by Thursday as daytime highs inch there way back up to 60 degrees by Saturday.

