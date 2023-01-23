Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Latest Ethereum ‘Shadow Fork’ Brings Blockchain’s Shanghai Upgrade Closer to Reality
Ethereum developers said they successfully created a copy of the blockchain – known as a "shadow fork" – to provide a testing environment ahead of a crucial upgrade known as theShanghai hard fork.
CoinDesk
CEO of Canadian Utility That Proposed Banning New Power to Crypto Miners Exits
Sophie Brochu, the CEO of Hydro-Quebec – the utility company of the province of Quebec that late last year proposed suspending new power supply to the blockchain industry – is departing the firm on April 11, according toa Jan. 10 statement.
CoinDesk
Investment Manager Wilshire Teams Up With Crypto Trading Firm FalconX to Develop Digital Asset Indexes
CORRECTION (Jan. 25, 08:43 UTC):Changes headline, first paragraph to reflect that Wilshire is providing its indexes for FalconX clients, not the other way round. Crypto trading firm FalconX has tapped private investment management firm...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Did Binance Make Honest Error With Customers' Funds?
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. The crypto market slid...
CoinDesk
Web3 Developer Platform Alchemy Releases Transaction Simulation Product
Alchemy, a Web3 developer platform firm, released a new "Transaction Simulation" product designed to make initiating and sending crypto transactions more user-friendly. Users are often susceptible to scams because of a lack...
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
NEORIS Launches Their First Communication Campaign Made Entirely with AI, Featuring Talents in Leading Roles
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- NEORIS, the digital accelerator, launches the NEOS Communication Campaign, the first initiative created entirely with Artificial Intelligence and converting talents into brand ambassadors. Through different platforms, the company managed to create highly personalized, real and futuristic avatars through which they seek to reflect the values and personality of NEORIS. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005548/en/ The campaign focuses on seeking a balanced aesthetic, not only by using Artificial Intelligence services offered by NEORIS, but by aligning the resulting images with the values and concepts by which the company identifies. (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S. card firms' growth to moderate as luxury buying falters
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. card companies are expected to post the slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, as consumers tighten their purse strings and avoid spending on luxury and big-ticket items.
CoinDesk
Cardano-Based Overcollateralized Stablecoin Djed to Launch Next Week
Cardano-based decentralized stablecoin djed is on track for a launch next week, one of the developers behind the tokensaid Tuesday. The highly anticipated djed stablecoin has been jointly developed by Cardano code maintainer IOG...
TechCrunch
Amazon launches freight service Air in India
The retailer has partnered with the Bengaluru-based cargo airline Quikjet to launch its maiden air freight service in the country, which it said will enable the firm to speed up its delivery. Amazon, which is utilizing the Boeing 737-800 for the service, said it will initially use Amazon Air to deliver goods in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. An Amazon executive described the launch of Amazon Air as a “huge step forward for the aviation industry,” without explaining how.
thedefiant.io
MarketAcross Named As European Blockchain Convention’s Web3 Lead Media Partner
Leading blockchain marketing firm MarketAcross has joined the upcoming European Blockchain Convention (EBC) as its main global media partner. The convention, now in its eighth edition, is expected to welcome over 2,500 attendees to the Hyatt Regency in Barcelona between 15-17 February. As part of the strategic partnership, the experienced...
CoinDesk
Index Coop Introduces Index for Diversified Liquid Ethereum Staking
Decentralized autonomous organization Index Coop has released an index that offers users diversified liquid-staking assets on the Ethereum network. The Diversified Stakes ETH Index (dsETH) is designed to make it easier for users to...
CoinDesk
MiCA at the Door: How European Crypto Firms Are Getting Ready for Sweeping Legislation
The European Union's sweeping Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislation is slowly moving toward becoming law, and local crypto companies are getting ready for the change. The new regulations, which will be the law for all 27 EU member countries, apply stricter rules thanare now in place in some European countries.
CoinDesk
How Self-Regulation Can Help Crypto Thrive
The implementation of self-regulation is necessary in order for any industry to be healthy, irrespective of the decisions and laws of outsider rulemakers. Self-regulation can be described as the founding of institutions to safeguard trust and quality in an industry by monitoring, promoting and enforcing standards of conduct. This is not a new idea – for centuries, working communities have machined standards and guidelines for groups and organizations to abide by.
Madrid’s Twinco Raises $12M to Finance Supply Chain SMEs
Twinco Capital has closed on a $12 million funding round roughly two years after raising $3.7 million. The global supply chain finance firm covers funding from the start of the production cycle from the purchase order to final invoice payment. The Spanish startup also plans to raise a $100 million debt facility before the end of March. CEO Sandra Nolasco and chief operating officer Carmen Marín founded Twinco Capital in 2019 to help big companies mostly in retail and apparel unlock funding for their global suppliers. Financing can include advancing up to 60 percent of the purchase order value upfront, with the...
