ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton City School District Black History event to honor distinguished alumni

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

CANTON − The Canton City School District will honor three outstanding alumni at its 2023 District-Wide Black History Month Celebration at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, on the campus of Canton McKinley Senior High School, 2323 17th St. NW.

The event is free and open to the public.

The honorees are:

  • Christopher J. Stokes, a 1997 McKinley High School graduate and the keynote speaker, will appear live virtually from his home in Seoul, Korea, where he works as president and general manager of Lilly Korea. Stokes earned his bachelor’s degree at George Mason University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Indiana. He was a member of McKinley’s state championship track team and an NCAA All-American in the hurdles at Virginia Tech and George Mason.
  • Shanice Robinson, a 2011 graduate of McKinley, will accept her award virtually from her home in Kansas City, where she is a fourth-year resident physician in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Missouri. Robinson is a summa cum laude graduate of Spelman College, where she majored in biology/pre-medicine. She earned her doctorate at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. She is a reproductive justice advocate and plans to dedicate her career to addressing maternal mortality.
  • Kyle L. Stone is a 2001 graduate of McKinley and earned his bachelor’s degree at The University of Findlay. He earned a master's degree in public administration and a law degree from The University of Akron. He is an ordained pastor and holds a master's degree in ministry from Temple Baptist Seminary. Stone was elected as Stark County prosecutor in 2020. Prior to that role, he tried numerous cases as a criminal defense attorney.

Canton City Schools Human Resources Director Deidre Stokes Davis and her team planned and organized the 2023 celebration after two years of virtual programs due to COVID-19.

The district also will feature student performances and speakers. Visit www.ccsdistrict.org for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Local barber college to offer free haircuts to elementary, middle schoolers in Youngstown

A local barber college will be celebrating Black History Month by offering all elementary and middle school students in the Youngstown area a free haircut on certain days. Beyond Expectations Barber College on Glenwood Avenue will be offering free haircuts to Youngstown area elementary school and middle school students every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout February.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Akron looking for police officers: Find out how to apply

AKRON, Ohio — On Monday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that the city is accepting applications for police officers. Those interested can apply through March 9, 2023 and are eligible for a $2,000 sign-on bonus. “Our police officers serve a crucial role in our communities,” said Akron Mayor Dan...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Outreach groups keep track of Summit County's increasing homeless population through annual survey

The sun shone down on the rushing Little Cuyahoga River Tuesday morning, as social worker Tim Edgar trekked through the snow to a homeless encampment located by a riverbank. Edgar, who has helped Akron’s unhoused populations for more than 20 years, carefully stepped over fallen tree branches and icy patches to call out to the individual staying there.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy