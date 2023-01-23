Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
White House Calls on Congress to ‘Step Up Its Efforts’ on Crypto Regulation
White House Calls on Congress to 'Step Up Its Efforts' on Crypto Regulation

Four senior U.S. officials in the Biden administration publisheda statement on Friday urging Congress to "step up its efforts" with respect to regulating the cryptocurrency market. The officials – Brian Deese, director...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Mother and Brother Not Cooperating With Financial Probe, FTX Lawyers Say
Sam Bankman-Fried's Mother and Brother Not Cooperating With Financial Probe, FTX Lawyers Say

At least some of Sam Bankman-Fried's immediate family aren't cooperating with the probe into the collapsed crypto exchange FTX and should be cross-questioned in court, the company's lawyers have said in alegal filing made Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Weekend Story: What If Regulators Wrote Rules for Crypto?
On today’s show we’re taking a look at why U.S. regulators remain resistant to creating new rules fit for crypto. What’s the deal anyway? Courtesy of CoinDesk columnist Michael Selig, counsel at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
CoinDesk
Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet
Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet

On today's episode, NLW catches up on the continued fallout of Crypto 2022, including:. Scrutiny around wallet balances that suggest Binance has had commingled user funds and company reserves around B-tokens. The latest...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale

Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
CoinDesk
Crypto Custodian Prime Trust to Cease Operations in Texas at End of January
Crypto Custodian Prime Trust to Cease Operations in Texas at End of January

Prime Trust, a digital-asset custodian, will stop doing business in the U.S. state of Texas effective Jan. 31, according to anotice posted on its website. The company provides custody and other services to key...
CoinDesk
Banks Will Dominate Stablecoins, and 2 Other Predictions About the Future of Money
Banks Will Dominate Stablecoins, and 2 Other Predictions About the Future of Money

As blockchain technology continues to develop over the coming years, cross-border payments will prove to be a game-changing use case. In order to grow, the industry needs user adoption while users will embrace a technology that fills an actual need. In many respects, stablecoins are the most useful innovation to come from crypto to date.
CoinDesk
Why Real Regulatory Change In Crypto Has Not Happened
Why Real Regulatory Change In Crypto Has Not Happened

For years now, the compliance community has been consistently warned that a deluge of new regulation for all things crypto, which would see the industry forever changed, is coming. We are still waiting for even the slightest of rains.
CoinDesk
Silvergate Suspends Dividends on Preferred Stock; Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit
Silvergate Suspends Dividends on Preferred Stock; Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit

"The Hash" hosts tackle today's hot topics, including crypto bank Silvergate suspending preferred stock dividends as it looks to preserve capital; bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during its 2021 initial public offering, and Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) resolution that would require Capitol Hill vending machines to accept crypto.
CoinDesk
Custodia Bank Denied Federal Reserve System Membership
Custodia Bank Denied Federal Reserve System Membership

The U.S. Federal Reserve Board has denied Custodia Bank's application for membership, claiming the crypto-focused institution's "novel business model and proposed focus on crypto-assets presented significant safety and soundness risks.". "Custodia's...
CoinDesk
Regulatory Clarity? Financial Watchdogs Could Not Be More Clear
Regulatory Clarity? Financial Watchdogs Could Not Be More Clear

In settling a lawsuit in January with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the co-founder of crypto platformNexo stated that he is "confident that a clearer regulatory landscape will emerge soon, and companies like Nexo will be able to offer value-creating products in the United States in a compliant manner."
CoinDesk
Web3 Loyalty Programs Are a Trojan Horse for Good Crypto Policy
Web3 Loyalty Programs Are a Trojan Horse for Good Crypto Policy

There's a legal saying that "bad facts make bad law." Right now, crypto needs better facts. If crypto wants to resonate with policymakers, we should deemphasize the facts and narratives that threaten governments (down with fiat!) and the well-heeled (down with banks!).
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Gryphon to Go Public Via All-Stock Merger With Cannabis Firm Akerna
Bitcoin Miner Gryphon to Go Public Via All-Stock Merger With Cannabis Firm Akerna

Private bitcoin miner Gryphon Digital plans to go public with a merger with publicly traded cannabis company Akerna (KERN) in an all-stock deal. The new company will assume Gryphon's name and be headquartered in...
CoinDesk
Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff
Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff

Billionaire entrepreneur Jihan Wu's Singapore-based crypto services provider Matrixport said Friday that it is downsizing its workforce by 10%,joining a slew of other industry giants reducing headcount to sail through the harsh crypto winter.
CoinDesk
You Want Crypto Regulation? I’ll Give You Crypto Regulation
You Want Crypto Regulation? I'll Give You Crypto Regulation

Epistemic status: I don't even know what I'm doing here. Then again,neither does Elizabeth Warren. New cryptocurrency laws are likely coming in the U.S. whether the industry likes it or not. A...
CoinDesk
Elizabeth Warren Praises SEC Chief Gensler, Slams Crypto Lobby; Conflux Token Spikes 60%
Elizabeth Warren Praises SEC Chief Gensler, Slams Crypto Lobby; Conflux Token Spikes 60%

"The Hash" hosts dive into today's top stories, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), praising SEC chief Gary Gensler's efforts to police the crypto industry; conflux, the native token of the layer 1 Conflux blockchain, soaring by 60.25% after announcing the integration of Little Red Book, China's version of Instagram; and a look at the best crypto policies in the world. Jeff Wilser discusses his findings as part of CoinDesk's "Policy Week."
CoinDesk
Better Policy Can Turn NFTs Into an Intellectual Property Powerhouse
Better Policy Can Turn NFTs Into an Intellectual Property Powerhouse

Securities laws issues have often driven crypto policy, but when it comes to non-fungible tokens, we need to prioritize intellectual property interests. Treating all NFTs as financial assets will compromise the U.S.' position as the gold standard of intellectual property (IP) protection and enforcement.
CoinDesk
The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself
The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself

Most of the conversation about policy in Web3 has centered around what crypto pioneer Nick Szabo calls "wet code" – in this case, the laws that govern human institutions. The world of crypto offers an alternative – "dry code," or computer code – to protect investors and users, which may be a more efficient approach by literally encoding rules in verifiable, permissionless and self-custodial protocols.
