Hawaii State

Ceremonial Hawaiian helmet stolen from hotel lobby, rangers say. It’s a replica

By Don Sweeney
 2 days ago

A daring thief hijacked a replica of a traditional Hawaiian ceremonial helmet from the lobby of a hotel at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, rangers reported.

Called a mahiole, the feathered helmet was worn by high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs, a Jan. 20 National Park Service news release said.

Security video shows a man making off with the helmet wrapped in a red blanket from the Volcano House hotel lobby near the front desk, the release said.

The theft occurred at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 13, rangers said.

The “striking crimson and yellow mahiole” is a replica created by local artist Rick San Nicolas. It was displayed in a case in the hotel lobby.

“Pele will make them pay,” read one comment on the release posted on Facebook, referencing the goddess of fire and volcanoes.

Rangers ask that anyone with information call or text 888-653-0009. Tips also can be left at nps_isb@nps.gov.

